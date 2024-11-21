NPP reaffirms commitment to peaceful elections; raises concerns over violence, misinformation

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peaceful and transparent elections while raising concerns about potential violence, chaos, and misinformation in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Speaking during a police briefing on electoral preparations, Kodua emphasized the NPP’s dedication to upholding democracy, unity, and respect for the rule of law. He assured Ghanaians that the party would adhere to due processes to maintain the integrity of the electoral system.

“We want to assure all gathered here that the NPP will follow due process, respect the rule of law, and respect others in these elections. We will not conduct any action or omission that will mar the beauty of our democracy,” he stated.

Kodua expressed particular concern about violence, citing the recent by-election in Asin North, which was marred by chaos, including shootings in Praso. He urged stakeholders to prevent similar incidents during the December 7 general elections.

“We don’t want to see this on December 7th. Elections should be peaceful, allowing people to express their choice of political party without violence,” he said.

The NPP General Secretary further highlighted intelligence reports suggesting possible plans to incite chaos on election day. He called on security agencies to ensure that no individual, irrespective of political affiliation, is above the law.

“We want assurance from security agencies that no one will be above the law, regardless of political position. Violence should not play a role in our elections,” Kodua emphasized.

He also sought clarity on the use of motorbikes on election day, noting that motorbikes had previously been used to create disturbances at polling centres. Kodua urged authorities to address this issue to prevent future disruptions.

“What is the position of this year’s election? Will people be allowed to use motorbikes at polling centres?” he asked.

Additionally, Kodua underscored the damaging impact of misinformation by some sections of the media, stressing the importance of accurate reporting to safeguard public trust and stability.

“We expect the media, as the forefront of governance, to provide accurate information. False information can lead to chaos, and by the time we correct it, damage may have been done,” he warned.

IGP. Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in his responses, assured all the 13 political party representatives that the National Election Security Task Force is committed to ensuring there is peace and order in the country during and after the elections.

He reassured the public and political party representatives that sufficient plans had been put in place to ensure a smooth electoral process and called for support all stakeholders.

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare praised the leadership, presidential candidates, and officials for their conduct during the campaigning process. With only two weeks left until the elections, he noted that the process has been relatively peaceful, with only a few minor incidents.

Dr. Dampare emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, security, and law and order, and commended the presidential candidates for their commitment to fairness, transparency, and comfort for all citizens.

"Let us realise that out of the 13 presidential aspirants on the ballot paper, only 1 will win. Same, only 276 people will win, out of 801 parliamentary candidates, and the rest will not win. We need to come to this realization and measure our expectations. So, as planned, celebrate your possible victory and also plan to celebrate your possible defeat. Or endure the defeat. So at the end of the day, Ghana and Ghanaians will be the only winners in this election. Ghana has always been a trailblazer when it comes to anything from Africa and beyond. The world is looking up to us. So when we do that by being circumspect with our expectations, knowing that only one will win, and only 276 will win, there will be fairness and transparency, and everybody will be comfortable, when Ghana finally wins, it is a win for the black man, and it's a win for Africa", he entreats all the 13 political party representatives.