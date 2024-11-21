2024 Election: As you plan to celebrate your possible victory, plan to also celebrate your defeat or endure it – IGP urges politicians

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has admonished politicians and political parties to plan for defeat as they plan for victory in the 2024 general election.

Addressing representatives of political parties at a meeting in Accra on Thursday, November 21, Dr. Dampare reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's readiness to maintain law and order throughout the electoral process.

However, he emphasised that this objective can only be achieved with the active support of all stakeholders, including political parties.

“As you plan to celebrate your possible victory, plan to also celebrate your defeat or endure it, knowing that only one will win,” Dr. Dampare advised.

He called on political actors to accept the outcomes of the election in good faith, highlighting the importance of unity and national progress above all else.

“As long as everybody plays their role, Ghana will win,” he stated.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the police to safeguarding the integrity of the election and called on political parties to cooperate in ensuring that the process unfolds smoothly.

“We are ready for the elections; we need your support to ensure that our plan works for the sake of Ghana,” he added.

With the December 7 election drawing closer, Dr. Dampare's call serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility required to uphold Ghana's democratic principles and maintain peace.