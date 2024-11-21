Otumfuo urges peaceful elections as polls approach

With just 16 days remaining until Ghana’s 2024 general elections, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for a peaceful and harmonious electoral process, urging all political parties to prioritize unity and stability.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace during a visit from Kofi Akpaloo, the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Otumfuo emphasized the need for patience and respect for the election's outcomes.

He expressed confidence in Ghana’s tradition of peace and stability, appealing to political actors to conduct themselves in a manner that fosters a credible and orderly electoral process.

Kofi Akpaloo, in his response, shared optimism about his chances in the upcoming elections and pledged his commitment to a peaceful process. He also used the occasion to outline his vision and policy priorities for the nation should he be elected president.