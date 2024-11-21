Ukraine at a Crossroads – Biden’s ATACMS Gamble and the Global Stakes

US President Joe Biden

The war in Ukraine has entered a critical phase, characterized by a rapidly evolving military situation, shifting international alliances, and growing concerns about the broader implications for global security. Recent developments, especially President Joe Biden’s approval of long-range ATACMS missiles for Ukraine, have significantly altered the course of the conflict. This policy shift comes amid mounting concerns over the involvement of North Korean troops on the frontlines, a move the US deems a “massive escalation.” Biden’s decision to provide Kyiv with weapons capable of striking deep into Russian territory marks a significant change in U.S. support for Ukraine, raising questions about its impact on the war’s outcome, Europe’s security, the international order, and the future of US foreign policy, particularly if Donald Trump returns to office.

The ATACMS Decision

Biden’s authorization to send long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles to Ukraine represents a bold and risky move. These missiles, with a range of up to 300 kilometers, allow Ukraine to target critical Russian military assets deep within Russian territory, including airfields, ammunition depots, and supply lines. In theory, such strikes could cripple Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort, particularly as Ukraine continues to battle for control of its eastern regions, which have been fiercely contested since the invasion began.

The rationale behind this decision seems to be grounded in both military necessity and strategic calculation. Ukraine’s military has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, effectively using Western-supplied weaponry. From drones to advanced artillery, Kyiv has proven its ability to strike back at Russia’s far larger military with devastating effect. However, the situation in the east has become increasingly difficult, with Russia consolidating control over key areas. By sending ATACMS, Biden aims to provide Ukraine with a more effective means to disrupt Russian supply chains, weaken its frontlines, and potentially alter the course of ongoing battles. This could, in theory, help Ukraine reclaim more territory as it continues to push back against Russian encroachment.

Yet, providing such advanced weaponry carries significant risks. The potential for Ukrainian forces to strike deep inside Russian territory could provoke a dramatic military escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he will not tolerate threats to Russian sovereignty, and the use of ATACMS missiles could invite a harsh response. In the worst-case scenario, Russia could retaliate with even more brutal tactics, possibly involving chemical weapons or intensifying missile strikes against Ukrainian cities. Furthermore, deploying ATACMS could strain relations between the US and its NATO allies, some of whom have expressed concerns about the risks of further provocation.

The North Korean Factor

A key factor driving Biden’s policy shift is the reported involvement of thousands of North Korean soldiers on the frontlines in Ukraine. The US has voiced grave concerns over North Korea’s increasing support for Russia, particularly in light of the reported deployment of North Korean troops to fight alongside Russian forces. This move is viewed as a “massive escalation” by Washington, adding an unpredictable dimension to the conflict. North Korean involvement introduces an ideological layer to the war, with Pyongyang aligning itself with Russia and positioning itself as a potential proxy for Chinese interests in the region.

The US has historically been at odds with North Korea, viewing its regime as a significant threat to regional stability and global order. The potential for North Korean soldiers to engage in combat on Ukrainian soil is an alarming development that could force the US to reconsider its approach to the conflict. In this context, Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including ATACMS, may be framed as a direct response to the growing military presence of North Korea and its role in supporting Russian aggression.

While direct confrontation with North Korea in Ukraine seems unlikely, the involvement of its troops could embolden Russia and further complicate the already complex international dynamics. This serves as a stark reminder of how global conflicts can intersect, with new alliances and partnerships reshaping the course of wars in unexpected ways.

Shifting the Balance

The question of whether Biden’s decision to send ATACMS missiles will tip the balance in favour of Ukraine is a difficult one. While these missiles provide a powerful new capability, their effectiveness on the battlefield will depend on how well Ukraine can deploy them. The Ukrainian military has proven adept at using Western technology, but launching successful strikes deep within Russian territory will require meticulous planning and coordination. Moreover, the risk of provoking a larger Russian response remains high.

If Ukraine can effectively utilize ATACMS to disrupt Russian logistics and command structures, it could shift the battlefield dynamics in its favour. The Ukrainian military, which has already demonstrated extraordinary resilience and tactical ingenuity, could gain a significant edge in the ongoing struggle. This could boost morale within Ukraine and internationally, further galvanizing Western support.

However, the reality is more complex. Despite its successes, Ukraine still faces a formidable adversary in Russia, which has a much larger military and greater resources at its disposal. Russia has shown no signs of relenting in its pursuit of territorial gains, and the question remains whether a decisive shift in the war’s trajectory is possible, or whether the conflict will continue in a brutal stalemate.

The Transition of Power in the US

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 adds an additional layer of uncertainty. Trump’s foreign policy towards Ukraine and Russia has been a subject of much debate. During his presidency, Trump often expressed admiration for Putin and questioned the wisdom of US involvement in Ukraine. Though he authorized military aid to Ukraine, his approach was far less robust than that of the Biden administration, and his rhetoric often suggested a desire for a less confrontational stance toward Russia.

If Trump returns to office, there could be a significant shift in US policy towards Ukraine. Trump has suggested that he could end the war quickly by negotiating directly with Putin, though it remains unclear what concessions he would be willing to make. A Trump administration might scale back US military aid to Ukraine, potentially shifting the balance of support from Kyiv to Moscow. This could be detrimental to Ukraine’s war effort and likely embolden Putin, who has long sought to weaken NATO and challenge the post-World War II international order.

A shift in US policy would have broader implications, not only for Ukraine but also for NATO and European security. A reduction in US support for Kyiv could signal a weakening of NATO and destabilize Europe’s security framework. It would also send a dangerous message to authoritarian regimes worldwide, including China, suggesting that aggression and expansionism could be rewarded through diplomacy and compromise.

Broader Implications for Europe and the Rules-Based International Order

Putin’s ultimate goal in Ukraine appears to be the establishment of a sphere of influence over former Soviet neighbors and the dismantling of NATO. Should he succeed, the consequences for Europe and the broader international order would be profound. A Russian victory would embolden other authoritarian regimes, particularly in Asia, to challenge the post-World War II norms that have governed global relations.

In Europe, a Russian victory could signal the return of spheres of influence, with Eastern European countries once again falling under Russian domination. The integrity of the European Union could also be undermined, as the security concerns of Eastern European nations would become paramount. The fear of Russian expansion would likely lead to a new arms race in Europe, with countries seeking to bolster their military capabilities in response to an increasingly aggressive Russia.

On the global stage, a Russian triumph would deal a severe blow to the international rules-based order that the US and its allies have worked to build since the end of World War II. It would send a dangerous message that territorial aggression can succeed and that international law and norms can be flouted with impunity. This would have long-term ramifications for global security, as countries may no longer feel constrained by international law in their pursuit of territorial or geopolitical objectives.

Conclusion

Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles is a pivotal moment in the ongoing war, but whether it will lead to a decisive shift in the conflict’s dynamics remains uncertain. The strategic and military implications are significant, but the risks of escalation and prolonged conflict cannot be ignored. Besides, the broader geopolitical consequences, particularly concerning US political leadership, NATO’s future, and the international order, will reverberate long after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

As Ukraine continues its fight for survival and sovereignty, the global community must remain vigilant. The decisions made in the coming months will shape the future of Europe, the international system, and the balance of power between autocratic and democratic regimes. The stakes have never been higher.

The writer is a journalist, columnist specializing in international affairs, PR expert and journalism and media studies lecturer. He holds a PhD in journalism and has pursued specialized courses in power and foreign policy in international relations, global diplomacy and other related subjects. Email: [email protected]