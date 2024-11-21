Any pastor seeking to dominate you is a wizard — Bishop Dominic Allotey

Founder of Living Faith Ministries International in Ghana and New York, Bishop Dominic Allotey, has cautioned believers to beware of pastors who seek control and domination.

"Any pastor seeking to dominate you is a wizard," Bishop Allotey emphasised.

He expressed concerns about the increasing use of communist and socialist tactics by some pastors to manipulate their congregation, stressing that such behavior was both unscriptural and demonic.

"A lot of these pastors are masters of the 48 Laws of Power. some of them are students of Karl Marx, some of them read communist books and books on socialism; how to take control of people's mind and hold them captive," Bishop Allotey noted.

He further illustrated the manipulative nature of these pastors, saying, "So they tell you that if you come to this church, you can't go anywhere. They tell you if your wife is here [in their church] you must be here and if you dare leave the house they will take your wife from you. They will strip off everything you have."

Bishop Allotey urged believers to be vigilant and not follow blindly, even when faced with apparent dangers.

He made these remarks during the first day of Kingdom Summit International, the church's flagship programme, where he spoke on ‘The Power of the Gospel’.

Bishop Allotey encouraged believers and clergy alike to refocus on Jesus' message and the kingdom of God and not on blind loyalty from fellow believers.

Kingdom Summit International is a conference that explores the central theme, ‘The Power of the Gospel (1 Corinthians 4:20)’, and its applications in innovative thinking, problem-solving, career growth, entrepreneurship, and effective governance. The 2024 edition is currently ongoing at Living Faith Ministries International Church, Ashaley Botwe, Accra, with participants from African countries, the diaspora, the United Kingdom and the United States.

—classfmonline