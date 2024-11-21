Bawumia Illogical 8 Over 4 Reasoning

The NPP’s flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has on various platforms begged Ghanaians to choose him over Mahama because he (Bawumia) has 8-years to be president while president. “Everybody should know that former President Mahama and I are strongly contesting in this race. But he has been president before so when voted for, he can only be president for four years then he will be gone. But I on the other hand can be president for 8 years when you vote for me," he said at a campaign rally in Ano South West constituency.

The NPP flag bearer did not say this once but severally. This has been the campaign message of many NPP members who go on platforms to speak for the need to vote for Bawumia. It is unfortunate to hear a major political party in an election speak this way. Perhaps, they believe Ghanaians are weak in thinking hence the need to make them believe that two terms, no matter how useless is preferable to one term, no matter how useful.

But, is a two term opportunity to be president of Ghana guaranteed? President Mahama once upon a time had two term opportunity to be president but unfortunately, for the deceit of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, Ghanaians decided to call short the marriage and replaced him with Nana Addo. If two terms were guaranteed, then there would not have been the need to conduct an election after every 4-years. The sitting president would have just being sworn in to continue.

The electorates will not heed to such cheap deceit and the NPP are advised to better their campaign. The electorates want to hear what solutions are available to addressing the numerous challenges created by Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia on the economy, agriculture, education, health, energy and power, transport, etc.

If the NPP do not have solutions to the above, then they must accept their defeat now instead of waiting for December, 7. Truth be told, NPP do not have any solutions to the mess they have visited on the economy. Inflation, debt, unemployment and corruption have made the economy graduate from disease to deceased.

The NPP flag bearer who doubles as the Vice President of Ghana was presented to us as the key to resuscitating the ailing economy. He has since recklessly collapsed 9 commercial banks, 411 non-bank financial institutions, and 58 investment houses and fund managers spending a whooping GH¢25 billion with an extra GH¢9 billion expected to be spent following the recommendation of Parliament's Special Committee chaired by Joe Ghartey that government settles 61,000 customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

Experts say GH¢9 billion could have being spent to resuscitate these financial institutions without collapsing them. The collapse of these institutions resulted in the lost of over 6,000 direct jobs according to iWatch Africa. How insensitive?

The collapse of some of the the financial institutions was also as a result of political witch hunt. Some examples are Seidu Agongo’s Heritage Bank, Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum’s GN Bank, Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s uniBank and Prince Kofi Amoabeng’s UT Bank. They were all collapsed because Dr Bawumia and the NPP government percieved them to be aligned to the opposition and their continued operations would be a threat to their state capture motive.

Dr Bawumia also supervised the historic debt exchange because we have become broke and can no longer honour our debt obligations. Many investors including senior citizens were deliberately robbed of their investments causing them to wail to death ears.

Inflation, unemployment and corruption have reached historic worse under Bawumia as the the leader of the Economic Management Team (EMT). Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (CSS) and Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published by Transparency International prove John Mahama is heaven bound than Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

President Mahama is having in stock a number of policies in the Resetting Ghana Manifesto if implemented will usher in economic progress and prosperity. The drum can be heard sounding the 24-hour economy to address unemployment, $10 billion Big Push dedicated to infrastructure, Farm Service Centres and Buy Ghana Agenda to increase output in agriculture and also advance the 24-hour economy.

John Mahama will also cancel the following taxes: E-Levy, Covid Levy, 10% tax on bet winnings, Emission Levy and import duty on vehicles and equipments for industrial and agricultural purposes. Remember Dr. Bawumia and the NPP introduced all these taxes and even 40 more.

It is therefore not funny that the wile wailing is being heard that he, Dr. Bawumia is having 8-years to be in the office and so Ghanaians must give preference to that. Very illogical and we need to block that with cotton wool in the ear. We can no longer endure a single day of hardship after 7th January, 2024, how much more 8-years.

President Mahama’s 4-years bring hope and will implement the best document, the Resetting Ghana Manifesto, which contains innovative ideas to transform the economy for good. He has proven his worth but we were deceived to sack him. President Mahama will again rise to raise the flag of Ghana high.