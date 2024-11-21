ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: I just want one term and this country will witness massive development – Hassan Ayariga

  Thu, 21 Nov 2024
Politics Election 2024: I just want one term and this country will witness massive development – Hassan Ayariga
THU, 21 NOV 2024

The Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has called on Ghanaians to give him the nod for only one term and he will meet the aspirations of this country.

According to him, two terms is too much for him. He added that with only one term under his administration, the country will witness massive development.

During his visit to Togbe Worde, Divisional Chief of Gbi Kpeme and elders at Hohoe in the Volta Region as part of his campaign tour, Hassan Ayariga urged the electorate to shun NPP and NDC and try him as President just for one term and they will never regret.

“If you can do the job, two terms is even too much, if you cannot do the job ten terms wouldn’t be enough”.

He also took the opportunity and shared his vision and policies on healthcare delivery, job creation, accessible education, infrastructure development and many more.

Hassan Ayariga gave the chiefs his word that his administration will include everybody and ensure that every part of the country receives equal development.

“I will implement policies that will benefit the people of this Region and improve their livelihoods by putting measures in place to improve agriculture, tourism and small scale industries which serve as the backbone of this Region,” he emphasized.

-happyghana.com

