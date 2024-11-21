ModernGhana logo
Dr. Omane Boamah raises concern over EC’s ballot paper distribution ahead of December 7 elections

  Thu, 21 Nov 2024
The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Omane Boamah, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana of lapses in the management of ballot paper distribution ahead of the December 7 elections.

With a little over two weeks to the polls, Dr. Boamah has raised concern about the process, citing the need for higher standards and greater transparency.

According to him, Team Eagle Eyes, the NDC’s monitoring unit, has identified anomalies in the electoral process, including issues with the printing of ballot papers and the theft of biometric equipment under the EC’s surveillance. He asserted that these incidents underline the need for constant vigilance as ballot papers are transported to various regions.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 21, he revealed that both presidential and parliamentary ballot papers have been delivered to ten regions which are Ashanti, North East, Savannah, Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Eastern, Western North and Great Accra. Meanwhile, only parliamentary ballot papers have been sent to the Western and Bono East regions. The Northern, Bono, Volta, and Ahafo regions are yet to receive any ballot papers, raising questions about the EC’s preparedness.

Dr. Boamah reiterated the NDC’s commitment to holding the EC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) accountable throughout the electoral process. He encouraged Ghanaians to remain alert and participate actively in safeguarding the integrity of the elections.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW
Movement of Ballot Papers from Accra
————————————————————

Folks, the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections is two (2) weeks two (2) clear days away.

Team #EAGLEEYES has striven to expose the Electoral Commission Ghana when we have had to.

Many keep asking when their ballot papers will be arriving in their territories…

We admit that as the election day draws closer, the action gets closer and closer to you, all, in the regions, constituencies and the polling stations.

This being the case, we trust that our hardworking #EAGLEEYES teams across the country empowered with the necessary ‘simple’ detection tools will make us proud, as we coordinate from headquarters.

Thanks to you all, we exposed anomalies in printing of ballot papers, theft of Biometric equipment under CCTV surveillance and police and military protection at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and continue to insist on strict adherence to higher standards.

Regarding movement of Presidential and Parliamentary ballot papers the update is as follows:

Parliamentary and Presidential Transported
——————————————————————–

1. Ashanti
2. North East
3. Savannah
4. Oti
5. Upper East
6. Upper West
7. Central
8. Eastern
9. Western North
10. Great Accra
Only Parliamentary Transported
————————————————–

1. Western
2. Bono East
Both Parliamentary and Presidential yet to be moved

———————————————————————-

1. Northern
2. Bono
3. Volta
4. Ahafo
Still keep #EAGLEEYES on the Electoral Commission and the NPP.

Vote John Dramani Mahama for well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative 👏

#EAGLEEYES
#OrganiseDontAgonise
#24HourEconomy
-Happyghana.com

