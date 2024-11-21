Flower Pot Interchange: I just want to send a signal - Titus Glover

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has instructed the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly to ensure 24-hour security at the Flower Pot Interchange to deter hawkers.

“I have instructed Hon. Mordecai Quarshie to position security 24 hours at that place, so that we make sure we don’t get these hawkers to turn the whole place into a business hub,” he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that, the interchange is not turned into a business hub.

“For me, I just want to send a signal there that, I am not joking,” he stressed.

His comments come after some hawkers were seen selling barely 24 hours after President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the interchange.

-Happyghana.com