Bawumia is leagues ahead of Mahama—Kofi Akpaloo

  Thu, 21 Nov 2024
Kofi Akpaloo, the presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has openly questioned the credibility of former President John Dramani Mahama, aiming his past stance on pivotal policies.

Speaking during an interview on Oyerepa TV, Akpaloo reminded Ghanaians of Mahama’s scepticism toward the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative, labelling it impractical during its conception.

According to Akpaloo, such dismissive attitudes expose a lack of vision needed to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges.

“John Mahama’s track record shows he lacks real solutions for Ghanaians,” Akpaloo declared, his tone firm but measured.

“This is someone who doubted the feasibility of Free SHS—a policy that is now a lifeline for many families. If he couldn’t see its importance back then, how can we trust him to lead us forward?”

Akpaloo’s comments come at a critical time, with political debates heating up as Ghana approaches its general elections.

The LPG leader emphasized that keeping Mahama in opposition would serve the nation better, insisting that the former president’s policies have consistently fallen short of addressing the country’s long-term needs.

When pressed about who he believes is better equipped to lead the nation, Akpaloo did not hold back in his endorsement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Bawumia is leagues ahead of Mahama in both intellect and policy,” he said confidently. “Look at the digitalization agenda under Bawumia’s leadership—it has transformed how Ghanaians interact with government services.

"Compare that to Mahama’s 24-hour economy idea, which remains nothing more than a soundbite.”

-MyNewsGH

