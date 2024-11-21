The Health Risk Of Contaminated Rice: A Crime Against Humanity In Ghana

Food products that have lost quality or structure due to the presence of microorganisms, including bacteria or parasites, or poisonous compounds that render them inappropriate for human consumption are often referred to as food contamination. The issue can be physical, chemical, biological, or occur when the expiration date has passed. It is alleged that in Ghana, 15,000 bags of 50 kg of poisoned rice were imported from India to feed Ghanaian students by the NPP, or the Akufo Addo-Bawumia government.

The Ghanaian media reports that on December 20, 2023, a concerned Ghanaian alerted the Food and Drugs Authority's (FDA) Ashanti Regional Office to a questionable repackaging operation that the FDA had not approved. Surprisingly, the National Food Buffer Stock Company's (NAFCO) Ashanti Region storage facility was the site of this illegal repackaging. In response to the claim, the Food and Drug Administration authorities moved quickly to conduct an investigation.

The FDA learned during the investigation that the Ashanti Regional Police Command had been notified of the problem and had acted quickly to close the storage site. The FDA Ashanti Region discovered that the Moshosho Rice, purportedly imported by Lamens Investments Africa Ltd. with registration number FDA/Ce 20-701, originated from Satya Balajee Rice Industries PVT Ltd, an Indian company. The same allegation was made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

When I Googled Sata Balajee Rice Industry to see if there is such a company, the welcoming message "Global Export Solutions," which is an Indian company that deals with a variety of food goods, emerged in less than a second. It is regrettable within the NPP government that every investigation about a crime turns to a cold case. The contaminated rice crime case was also dropped since it’s in the interest of the government to cover up crimes they believe will affect the government or the political party.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa brought up the matter to address the situation because the government refused to take responsibility for providing tainted rice to Ghanaian students, which is a crime against humanity. It's difficult to comprehend why parents did not respond to this crime, but many Ghanaians believe they are afraid of the tyrant, Akufo Addo. The question is: Why do so many Ghanaians remain quiet when the NPP government is responsible for a surge in financial crimes and rampant corruption?

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto has previously taken on the duty of exposing financial crimes and other scandals that have had a major impact on the country, such as the $58 million invested in a cathedral without a foundation, the US$48 million allotted for the 13th All African Games' operational costs from March 5–23, 2024, exposing a pattern of excess, such as the US$8.5 million budget for AFCON, blocking the sale of 60% shares in SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong saved Ghana at least US$121 million, and Akufo-Addo's €20,000-per-hour chartered luxury jet travels potentially saving about US$90 million.

Since it is well known that the Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration does not take accountability, Frema Osei Opare, the chief of staff, denied Sam Ablakwa's accusation, calling "the issue untrue and propagandist, which should not be allowed in the education sector." However, he responded to her lies, saying “he is disappointed in the Chief of Staff.” According to Hon. Ablakwa, Frema is an enormous woman; it seems like she's picking up tips from her employer and working as a clearing agent as well.”

The Akufo Addo-Bawumia administration has mismanaged Ghana's finances; a significant portion of the COVID monies were stolen. Before the director of the World Bank disclosed that the sum of $430 million in COVID-19 funds was given to the Ghanaian government, Akufo Addo and Bawumia made Ghanaians believe that the World Bank had given Ghana $100 million. Mahama left $300 million in the Sinking Fund, $207 million in the Stabilization Fund, and $270 million in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund; surprisingly, the funds were so embezzled that the NPP government is unable to provide nutritious food for Ghanaian students. I will fight to remove this dangerous government from power.