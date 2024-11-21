Veteran politician Bernard Allotey Jacobs has criticised Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, over his recent remarks about ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In a statement made during an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Allotey Jacobs expressed disappointment in Alan’s comments, describing them as disrespectful and damaging to his own political future.

“Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's political career is finished,” Allotey stated. “Kufuor has been instrumental in shaping Alan’s political journey, and for him to now scold Kufuor and claim he was begged not to contest him is unacceptable.”

This backlash follows Alan’s reaction to Kufuor’s recent endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most suitable candidate for Ghana’s presidency in the upcoming December elections.

In an interview, Kufuor praised Bawumia’s economic expertise and leadership, urging Ghanaians to support him.

Alan, however, took issue with Kufuor’s public endorsement, calling it “regrettable” and warned that the ex-president was entering “dangerous territory” by engaging in partisan politics.

Alan also claimed that his role in shaping Kufuor's policies was significant, sparking further criticism.

Allotey Jacobs described Alan’s comments as deceptive and ungrateful.

“He shouldn’t come and lie to Ghanaians that he was begged not to contest Kufuor. It’s pure deception.

“Kufuor made him what he is today, and he shouldn’t denigrate this man who has done so much for him,” Allotey added.