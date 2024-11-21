ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 21 Nov 2024 Politics

Kofi Akpaloo Endorses US Visa Restrictions Policy to Safeguard Ghana's Democracy

Kofi Akpaloo Endorses US Visa Restrictions Policy to Safeguard Ghana's Democracy

The founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed his support for the new U.S. visa restriction policy targeting individuals who undermine democracy in Ghana.

The policy, set to take effect ahead of Ghana's December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections, aims to deter actions that could destabilize the democratic process.

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, April 20, 2024, Mr. Akpaloo paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. While at the palace, he also met the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, with whom he discussed the significance of the visa restrictions. He appealed to the ambassador to encourage her European counterparts in Ghana to adopt similar measures to uphold democratic principles.

Speaking to the press after his meeting with the Asantehene, Mr. Akpaloo described the policy as a necessary step to compel individuals to respect Ghana’s democratic processes. He emphasized that knowing there is “nowhere to hide or run to” would deter troublemakers from engaging in acts that threaten peace and stability.

Mr. Akpaloo also urged political leaders and their supporters to prioritize Ghana's peace, regardless of the election outcome. He stressed the need for a mindset shift, where losing an election would be seen not as a defeat but as an opportunity to regroup and contest again in the future.

“This country is for everyone,” he said. “If you win these elections, fantastic. But if you don’t, wait and come back another time.”

The visa restriction policy, in line with Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, authorizes the Department of State to deny visas to individuals believed to have engaged in activities undermining Ghana’s democracy. These activities include election rigging, the use of violence to intimidate voters or political actors, and efforts to suppress freedom of association, peaceful assembly, or press freedom. Family members of such individuals may also face restrictions.

Mr. Akpaloo’s endorsement of the policy highlights the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic integrity ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: EnockAkonnor

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Flower pot interchange has negatively affected us, now there's no traffic for us to sell — Street hawkers  Flower pot interchange has negatively affected us, now there's no traffic for us...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: We’ve no regrets over parliamentary leadership change, we thank God for opening our eyes – Asiedu Nketiah Election 2024: We’ve no regrets over parliamentary leadership change, we thank G...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: I spoke to US Ambassador to speak to European counterpart to also issue visa sanctions against troublemakers – Kofi Akpaloo Election 2024: I spoke to US Ambassador to speak to European counterpart to also...

2 hours ago

Any pastor seeking to dominate you is a wizard — Bishop Dominic Allotey Any pastor seeking to dominate you is a wizard — Bishop Dominic Allotey

4 hours ago

I wish Bawumia’s EMT is as solid as how they describe the new BoG building — Shamima Muslim I wish Bawumia’s EMT is as solid as how they describe the new BoG building — Sha...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC eagle eyes on EC and NPP — Omane Boamah Election 2024: NDC eagle eyes on EC and NPP — Omane Boamah

4 hours ago

Ghanaians now know Akufo-Addo came to power on propaganda, falsehoods — Joyce Bawah Ghanaians now know Akufo-Addo came to power on propaganda, falsehoods — Joyce Ba...

4 hours ago

High Street Journal’s article about Ghana’s cocoa safety full of inaccuracies — COCOBOD High Street Journal’s article about Ghana’s cocoa safety full of inaccuracies — ...

4 hours ago

November 21: Cedi sells at GHS16.33 to $1, GHS15.89 on BoG interbank November 21: Cedi sells at GHS16.33 to $1, GHS15.89 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

NDC's '#Eagle Eyes' team expresses worry about delays in ballot distribution to Volta, Bono and Ahafo NDC's '#Eagle Eyes' team expresses worry about delays in ballot distribution to ...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line