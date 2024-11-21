Kofi Akpaloo Endorses US Visa Restrictions Policy to Safeguard Ghana's Democracy

The founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed his support for the new U.S. visa restriction policy targeting individuals who undermine democracy in Ghana.

The policy, set to take effect ahead of Ghana's December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections, aims to deter actions that could destabilize the democratic process.

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, April 20, 2024, Mr. Akpaloo paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. While at the palace, he also met the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, with whom he discussed the significance of the visa restrictions. He appealed to the ambassador to encourage her European counterparts in Ghana to adopt similar measures to uphold democratic principles.

Speaking to the press after his meeting with the Asantehene, Mr. Akpaloo described the policy as a necessary step to compel individuals to respect Ghana’s democratic processes. He emphasized that knowing there is “nowhere to hide or run to” would deter troublemakers from engaging in acts that threaten peace and stability.

Mr. Akpaloo also urged political leaders and their supporters to prioritize Ghana's peace, regardless of the election outcome. He stressed the need for a mindset shift, where losing an election would be seen not as a defeat but as an opportunity to regroup and contest again in the future.

“This country is for everyone,” he said. “If you win these elections, fantastic. But if you don’t, wait and come back another time.”

The visa restriction policy, in line with Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, authorizes the Department of State to deny visas to individuals believed to have engaged in activities undermining Ghana’s democracy. These activities include election rigging, the use of violence to intimidate voters or political actors, and efforts to suppress freedom of association, peaceful assembly, or press freedom. Family members of such individuals may also face restrictions.

Mr. Akpaloo’s endorsement of the policy highlights the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic integrity ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.