Four Ghanaian UN peacekeepers injured in rocket attack on base in Southern Lebanon

Some four Ghanaian peacekeepers sustained injuries when a rocket struck their United Nations base, UNP 5-42, in the village of Ramyah, located near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon.

The attack, believed to have been launched by non-state actors, highlights the escalating risks faced by peacekeepers amid intensifying regional hostilities.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the rocket, apparently intended for an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) position, fell short and detonated within the Ghana Battalion's area, causing significant damage to troop accommodations and a washroom.

Of the injured soldiers, three were hospitalised in Tyre for treatment, while the severity of their injuries remains undisclosed.

The IDF, currently conducting ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, attributed the attack to the Lebanese armed group.

However, Hezbollah has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

This was one of three separate attacks targeting UNIFIL personnel and facilities on the same day.

In Shama, five rockets hit the Sector West Headquarters, heavily damaging a maintenance workshop but leaving no casualties. The base had previously been struck by artillery on November 15.

Meanwhile, a UNIFIL patrol in Khirbat Silim came under fire from an armed individual, though no injuries were reported.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), UNIFIL condemned the assaults, describing them as violations of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The resolution mandates UNIFIL to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“These acts of violence against peacekeepers are unacceptable and undermine our mission to ensure stability in southern Lebanon,” UNIFIL stated.

Investigations into the attacks are ongoing, with UNIFIL reiterating its commitment to fulfilling its peacekeeping mandate despite the mounting dangers.

