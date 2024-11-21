ModernGhana logo
Flower pot interchange has negatively affected us, now there's no traffic for us to sell — Street hawkers 

Street hawkers operating near the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra have lamented the adverse effects of the new road infrastructure on their businesses.

The interchange, designed to ease traffic congestion and connect key areas like Cantonments, Burma Camp, East Legon, Spintex, and Tema, has brought significant relief to commuters.

However, it has disrupted the livelihoods of hawkers who previously relied on heavy traffic to sell their goods.

Speaking to ModernGhana News, some hawkers shared their struggles with declining sales.

“Now there is no traffic, and we hawkers are suffering. We have no place to sell our items, and even with one pack of water, I struggle to sell all of them by the end of the day. Before, I could sell three to four packs by noon,” one hawker lamented.

Another seller echoed similar sentiments, noting that the reduced traffic means slow sale.

“Cars rarely stop to buy from us now. We used to make good sales because of the congestion, but since the traffic has eased, it’s been tough. Even workers who used to buy from us now struggle to find food because we lack a proper market to sell from,” she explained.

The hawkers are calling on the government to establish a designated market space to support their businesses.

Meanwhile, commuters and motorists have expressed satisfaction with the interchange’s ease of traffic.

“The traffic situation has improved a lot. As a trotro driver, I used to take alternative routes to avoid congestion, but now the roads are much better,” a driver shared.

Passengers also praised the smoother commute. “For the past two days, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in traffic. Normally, the congestion would start around 12 p.m., but now I can get to my workplace without stress,” a commuter noted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

