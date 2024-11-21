Belonging to different political parties does not mean we're enemies - Sheikh Abubakar 

Sheikh Issah Abubakar, Regional Manager of Islamic Education Unit in Tamale has advised political party youth activists not to see one another as enemies because they belong to different political parties especially in the run-up to the December polls.

He said it was unfortunate to see some families and communities sharply divided because of partisan politics and expressed need for them to leverage on the available opportunities in politics to unite themselves for sustainable development to their communities.

He said “Believing and belonging to different political parties and ideologies is not a crime in Ghana. What is rather criminal is attacking and abusing one another, and we must all desist from it for the common interest of our country.”

Sheikh Abubakar gave the advice whilst addressing some political party youth activists at Nanton in the Northern Region at an engagement forum on peace and tolerance before, during and after the 2024 general election.

He spoke on the topic: “Peaceful Coexistence and Inter-faith Tolerance,” and urged participants to eschew any act that would destabilise the country’s peace and stability.

The event was organised by the Nanton District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with funding support from the European Union as part of the implementation of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

It was attended by representatives of various political parties in the area, youth groups including persons with disabilities, religious leaders among other stakeholders.

Mr Ibrahim Iddrisu, the Nanton District Director of NCCE said the engagement forum was to enhance participants' knowledge and attitude on the culture of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and non-violence.

He said it was also to help them understand the national legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremist and terrorist groups in the country.

He said “As political party activists, don’t allow yourselves to be used by politicians to perpetuate electoral violence. Let's strive to embrace peace before, during and after the elections.”

Mr Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education and Investigation Officer at the Northern Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice sensitised participants on identifying and countering misinformation and disinformation in their communities.

He underscored the need for the youth to verify information before spreading it, to avoid spreading falsehood that had the potential to cause unrest and agitation.

He further spoke on the role of the youth in promoting peace and tolerance, urging them to be ambassadors of peace by safeguarding and protecting the sanctity of their communities.

Participants commended NCCE and partners for the engagement and expressed their readiness to embrace peace and tolerance.

