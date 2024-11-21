ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Belonging to different political parties does not mean we're enemies - Sheikh Abubakar 

  Thu, 21 Nov 2024
Social News Belonging to different political parties does not mean we're enemies - Sheikh Abubakar 
THU, 21 NOV 2024

Sheikh Issah Abubakar, Regional Manager of Islamic Education Unit in Tamale has advised political party youth activists not to see one another as enemies because they belong to different political parties especially in the run-up to the December polls.

He said it was unfortunate to see some families and communities sharply divided because of partisan politics and expressed need for them to leverage on the available opportunities in politics to unite themselves for sustainable development to their communities.

He said “Believing and belonging to different political parties and ideologies is not a crime in Ghana. What is rather criminal is attacking and abusing one another, and we must all desist from it for the common interest of our country.”

Sheikh Abubakar gave the advice whilst addressing some political party youth activists at Nanton in the Northern Region at an engagement forum on peace and tolerance before, during and after the 2024 general election.

He spoke on the topic: “Peaceful Coexistence and Inter-faith Tolerance,” and urged participants to eschew any act that would destabilise the country’s peace and stability.

The event was organised by the Nanton District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with funding support from the European Union as part of the implementation of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

It was attended by representatives of various political parties in the area, youth groups including persons with disabilities, religious leaders among other stakeholders.

Mr Ibrahim Iddrisu, the Nanton District Director of NCCE said the engagement forum was to enhance participants' knowledge and attitude on the culture of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and non-violence.

He said it was also to help them understand the national legal framework that barred the activities of violent extremist and terrorist groups in the country.

He said “As political party activists, don’t allow yourselves to be used by politicians to perpetuate electoral violence. Let's strive to embrace peace before, during and after the elections.”

Mr Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education and Investigation Officer at the Northern Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice sensitised participants on identifying and countering misinformation and disinformation in their communities.

He underscored the need for the youth to verify information before spreading it, to avoid spreading falsehood that had the potential to cause unrest and agitation.

He further spoke on the role of the youth in promoting peace and tolerance, urging them to be ambassadors of peace by safeguarding and protecting the sanctity of their communities.

11202024114138-uaqctgfsrn-tamale-social-youth-advice1-1024x768

Participants commended NCCE and partners for the engagement and expressed their readiness to embrace peace and tolerance.

GNA

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Flower Pot Interchange: I just want to send a signal - Titus Glover Flower Pot Interchange: I just want to send a signal - Titus Glover

9 minutes ago

Over 200,000 Health Personnel recruited under my administration – Akufo-Addo Over 200,000 Health Personnel recruited under my administration – Akufo-Addo

27 minutes ago

Kufuor’s NHIS helped you remove your hernia – Former NPP MP roasts NDC’s Dela Edem Kufuor’s NHIS helped you remove your hernia – Former NPP MP roasts NDC’s Dela Ed...

48 minutes ago

Bawumia is leagues ahead of Mahama—Kofi Akpaloo Bawumia is leagues ahead of Mahama—Kofi Akpaloo

1 hour ago

Four Ghanaian UN peacekeepers injured in rocket attack on base in Southern Lebanon Four Ghanaian UN peacekeepers injured in rocket attack on base in Southern Leban...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: IGP to share 'consumable' bits of 5000-page security deployment plan with CSOs, media, public soon Election 2024: IGP to share 'consumable' bits of 5000-page security deployment p...

1 hour ago

‘We will deal with you’ – Army Chief issues warning to troublemakers ahead of December 7 ‘We will deal with you’ – Army Chief issues warning to troublemakers ahead of De...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: We need to exclude National SWAT for peaceful elections – ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo Election 2024: We need to exclude National SWAT for peaceful elections – ACP Dr....

1 hour ago

The mausoleum of Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba was vandalised this week. By Hardy BOPE (AFP) Tooth of Congolese independence hero 'secure' after vandalism

1 hour ago

© KENA BETANCUR / AFP Mali junta chief sacks PM and government

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line