Flower Pot Interchange: Displaced hawkers demand promised space

Authorities have removed all hawkers operating under the newly commissioned Flower Pot Interchange following public backlash over viral images of vendors selling fruits at the location just a day after the project’s launch.

The swift action, led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, took place on November 20.

The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the interchange's intended purpose and appearance.

However, some hawkers have expressed their displeasure, claiming they were promised a designated area to continue their trade once the interchange was completed.

They argue that the site has been their place of business for years and are seeking clarity on their future arrangements.

“We have operated in this location for 25 years, during the administration of former President Kufuor, who did not remove us. Similarly, late former President Atta Mills and former President John Mahama also chose not to evict us.

“We are currently facing challenges in conducting sales under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We had previously reached agreements with the relevant authorities regarding our sales location, which was designated for us. Although we intended to make payments to the assembly, we were advised against it and told to proceed with our business operations.

“The workers directed us to sell beneath the overhead, prompting us to take out loans to enhance our businesses. We were optimistic during the inauguration, proudly wearing NPP t-shirts and attending to show our support, believing that a designated selling area would be allocated to us in exchange for our votes for Bawumia.

“However, we were unexpectedly instructed to vacate the premises. This situation is unjust, as we are now unable to repay our loans without a designated selling location. It is imperative that a new site be provided for us,” Sandra Korkor, one of the vendors said.

Another vendor, Selassie Nkansah said, “We acknowledge the project, but we’re pleading to them to get us a place to sell. I have a responsibility of paying my children’s school fees.”

-Citinewsroom