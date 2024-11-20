SSNIT engages Northern pensioners on scheme sustainability and fund safety

Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has held a dialogue with the Northern Regional branch of the National Pensioners Association of Ghana (NRNPAG) to address concerns and provide clarity on the state of the pension scheme and its funds.

The primary objective of the meeting was to educate pensioners about the SSNIT scheme, reassure them about the safety of their contributions, and counter misleading publications that have affected both the trust and the confidence of contributors.

SSNIT management emphasized that both pensioners and active workers’ contributions are secure, urging the public to dismiss the belief that the scheme is on the brink of collapse. The event, which brought together SSNIT staff, pensioners from the five northern regions, and other stakeholders, allowed for discussions on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also gave SSNIT leadership an opportunity to explain the organization’s core functions, its sources of funding, investment strategies, and the long-term sustainability of the scheme.

While some pensioners called for a reduction in pensioners' loans, others commended SSNIT for its ongoing support to pensioners across the country.

Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, Director-General of SSNIT, represented by Acting Corporate Affairs Manager Madam Victoria Gifty Abaido, assured the pensioners in Tamale that SSNIT has never defaulted on pension payments since its establishment and is fully capable of fulfilling its obligations to ensure contributors' welfare upon retirement.

“We are committed to safeguarding the SSNIT scheme for both current and future generations to ensure the hard-earned investments of Ghanaians are safe and available when they retire,” Madam Abaido stated.

She further highlighted that SSNIT has been improving its contribution collection strategies, managing costs effectively, and making prudent investments to strengthen the scheme's future.

“Through effective management of investments and controls, SSNIT has registered more clients and is committed to ensuring the welfare of self-employed individuals is also secured for a better future,” she added.

She also assured pensioners that measures are in place to ensure the long-term sustainability of the scheme and provide reliable financial security for future retirees.

Chief Actuary at SSNIT, Mr. Joseph Poku, addressed concerns about the scheme’s potential collapse, describing such claims as unfounded. He clarified that the report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) was based on assumptions and projections, which SSNIT is already using to strategize and safeguard the funds.

“The ILO report contains positive feedback, which SSNIT is already using to protect the funds of pensioners,” Mr. Poku stated. He emphasized that SSNIT has been making timely pension payments and assured the public that the scheme would continue to meet its financial obligations beyond 2036.

Mr. Poku urged pensioners not to be swayed by misinformation and reassured them that their investments remain safe with SSNIT.

Regional Chairman of NRNPAG, Chief Issah B. Yahaya, commended SSNIT for its thorough educational efforts and its ongoing commitment to providing security, dignity, and hope to retired pensioners.

He stressed the importance of protecting the pension scheme for future generations, noting, “Since SSNIT began paying monthly pensions in the early 90s, pensioners have been paid on time based on their contributions. SSNIT has never reneged on its pension payments."

Chief Yahaya cautioned that calls to end the scheme could harm future generations and result in significant losses for workers. He urged pensioners to continue advocating for the scheme’s protection, reminding younger generations that their contributions today are investments for their future.

“The pension scheme has become a critical national asset. SSNIT has been, and will continue to be, a lifeline for thousands of Ghanaians. We must safeguard, strengthen, and appreciate its value,” he concluded.