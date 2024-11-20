Community of Gbabshei constructs 20 Biodigester Household Latrines to combat open defecation

In a significant move to improve sanitation and public health, the community of Gbabshei in the Tamale South constituency of the Northern Region has achieved a remarkable feat by constructing 20 biodigester household latrines.

This initiative, led by Nimatu Abdul-Rahman, a volunteer with CorpsAfrica/Ghana, was part of the activities to mark World Toilet Day. The goal was to provide sustainable sanitation solutions for the community while contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6—Clean Water and Sanitation.

For many years, the people of Gbabshei struggled with the harmful practice of open defecation due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities. This situation not only posed serious health risks, including frequent snake bites, chronic diarrhoea, and cholera outbreaks—especially among children—but also led to social discomfort and embarrassment, as residents were forced to share defecation spaces with members of the opposite sex.

Faced with these challenges, the community decided to take action when the opportunity for a community-driven project arose. Recognizing the urgency of their situation, they prioritized the construction of household latrines to ensure access to safe, private, and hygienic sanitation facilities. The project, with an estimated budget of GH¢50,850, was funded through a combination of community contributions and external support. Gbabshei residents contributed GH¢6,000 in cash and in-kind donations valued at about GH¢16,000.

Additional funding of GH¢28,000 was provided by CorpsAfrica/Ghana. Over four months, community members worked tirelessly to complete the latrines. Nimatu Abdul Rahman expressed pride in the community's accomplishments. "These household latrines will provide about 300 people with access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities, significantly reducing the practice of open defecation. This will promote a cleaner environment and improve the overall quality of life for over 1,000 people in Gbabshei," she said.

The newly constructed latrines are expected to improve sanitation standards, reduce health risks, and enhance the dignity of the residents. The community is optimistic about scaling up the project, intending to ensure that every household in Gbabshei has its own latrine in the future. "We are open to receiving support for further scale-up efforts, and I am truly fulfilled to be a part of this solution. We have just moved one step closer to achieving proper sanitation for all in Gbabshei," Nimatu added. The success of this project is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the positive impact of collaboration between local communities and development organizations like CorpsAfrica/Ghana.