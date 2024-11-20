Election 2024: NPP won’t secure 30% If all Ghanaians vote on real issues – NDC’s Yakubu Gado

Mr. Ninsaw Yakubu Gado, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team in the Oti Region, has expressed doubt about the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ability to secure even 30% of the votes in the upcoming general elections if all voters prioritize pressing issues affecting their daily lives.

Speaking on 'Dream in the Morning' on Dream 97.1 FM in Worawora on November 19, 2024, Mr. Gado criticized the NPP government’s performance, particularly its handling of the economy. He highlighted the significant rise in the cost of living under the NPP, citing the steep increase in prices of essential goods.

"The price of a gallon of petrol, which was 14 cedis in 2016 before they took power, is now 60 cedis. You cannot buy oil now due to its exorbitant price. A bag of cement was 24 cedis but is over 100 cedis today. Prior to their coming, they made Ghanaians believe that former President Mahama was incompetent and they could manage the economy better. The hardship is unbearable today," Mr. Gado remarked.

He accused the government of failing in multiple sectors, particularly in managing inflation, which he noted has tripled under the NPP.

"They promised us a 'doctor' who would work wonders on the economy. They said Seth Tekper wasn’t a doctor, yet the exchange rate skyrocketed from 4.20 cedis to 16.76 cedis. Now, this same individual is asking us to trust him to bring it back down to 5 cedis. Can you imagine?" he questioned.

While acknowledging that some voters may make choices based on tribal affiliations, Mr. Gado insisted that an evaluation based on issues and performance would lead to a decisive loss for the NPP.

"If we are to vote on issues and performance, the NPP won’t get even 30% of the votes," he declared.

He also criticized the government’s high taxes, which he said have forced many companies out of business, and pointed to the rising cost of imports, including oil, which has adversely affected local enterprises.

"High taxes have driven many companies out of the country, and the rising costs of imports, including oil, have severely impacted local businesses. Our women who used to fry 'koliko' are now out of work," he lamented.

Mr. Gado urged floating voters and Ghanaians at large to back the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to restore economic stability and alleviate the hardships facing the nation.