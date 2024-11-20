CONIWAS marks World Toilet Day

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) has joined the global community in celebrating World Toilet Day, emphasizing the significance of safe and accessible sanitation for health, dignity, and societal stability.

The global theme for the 2024 celebration, “Toilets: A Place for Peace,” underscores the urgent need for sustainable and resilient sanitation solutions amidst challenges like climate change, conflict, and institutional neglect. Locally, the theme “Toilet for Dignity, Health, and Safety” highlights the essential role of toilets in protecting privacy, reducing disease transmission, and safeguarding public health.

In a statement signed by Ms. Beata Awinpoka Akanyani, Chairperson of CONIWAS, and shared with the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) in Accra, the coalition reiterated that access to safe sanitation is fundamental to health, dignity, and peace within communities. The international community observes World Toilet Day to draw attention to the millions of people globally who lack proper sanitation, reminding all of its critical role in fostering societal stability.

CONIWAS remains committed to its mission of ensuring potable water, improved sanitation, and hygiene services for all, particularly for the marginalized, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which aims to provide water and sanitation for all by 2030. The coalition’s statement noted that, in the face of challenges such as climate change, resource scarcity, and rapid urbanization, the need for robust and safe sanitation infrastructure has become more pressing than ever.

The United Nations has reported that unsafe sanitation contributes to the deaths of approximately 1,000 children under five years old every day. In Ghana, while access to basic water services has reached 88 percent—close to the global average of 90 percent—the sanitation situation remains dire. According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, only 25 percent of Ghanaians have access to basic sanitation services, 57 percent rely on shared or public facilities, and 18 percent still engage in open defecation.

CONIWAS emphasized the vital role of safely managed sanitation in reducing child mortality, improving nutrition, enhancing human dignity—especially for women and girls—and creating job opportunities for the youth. The coalition pointed to recent outbreaks of cholera, with 47 cases and seven deaths reported across eleven districts in Ghana, as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address sanitation issues.

The coalition acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources through the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA), which has provided sanitation facilities to households and worked with private sector partners to develop sanitation treatment plants. It also welcomed the government’s commitment to the establishment of the National Sanitation Authority and other measures aimed at improving sanitation access.

CONIWAS urged the government to prioritize investments in sanitation infrastructure and expedite the establishment of the National Sanitation Authority and National Sanitation Fund to strengthen sanitation services nationwide. It also recognized the contributions of its members and other development partners in supporting the delivery of sanitation services in rural, peri-urban, and urban areas.

Although Ghana is currently off-track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals related to sanitation, CONIWAS called for collective action to accelerate progress. It advocated for increased investment in resilient sanitation systems capable of withstanding environmental and human-made challenges, enhanced hygiene education to prevent sanitation-related diseases like cholera, and equitable access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services for vulnerable communities.

World Toilet Day, observed annually on November 19, serves as a reminder of the 3.5 billion people worldwide who lack access to safely managed sanitation. CONIWAS encouraged all Ghanaians to support local sanitation initiatives, advocate for increased funding in water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors, and raise awareness about the importance of proper sanitation in every community.

Established in 2003, CONIWAS is a membership-based umbrella civil society organization dedicated to advocating for improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services for poor, vulnerable, and marginalized populations, particularly women and children. Through evidence-based actions and research, CONIWAS continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s WASH sector.