If you had protected your statesmen, they would’ve also endorsed you – Vim Lady bites NDC

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
WED, 20 NOV 2024

Radio and television broadcaster Afia Pokua, known popularly as Vim Lady has chided the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not protecting and building a good relationship with their statesmen.

According to her, even before the death of the founder of their political party, their relationship with him had deteriorated to the extent that he threw his weight behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

To her, it is about time the NDC looks at how it treats its statement and draw them in rather than sideline them because they play key roles they may not be aware of.

“If Rawlings was alive and he endorsed you people, you would not have had problems. In 2016, one of the reasons why the NPP won was because of Rawlings. Why didn’t you people manage him well enough that he had to go to the Akufo-Addo camp?

"I’ve said it repeatedly that they should bring the people Rawlings worked with, so they should bring them on board because they need them, but no, they have sidelined them. When people started insulting the Otumfuo the NDC should have condemned them but they did not and that is worrying.

"The NDC’s world bank is the Ashanti Region too because the 27% votes you garnered in the previous elections cancelled several of the votes in the Volta Region so if your people start insulting their Otumfuo, immediately you stop it,” she said on Accra-based OKAY FM.

