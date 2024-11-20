ModernGhana logo
Sammy Gyamfi’s allegations a move to raise tensions ahead of NDC’s electoral defeat—NPP Youth Wing

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
NDC Sammy Gyamfi’s allegations a move to raise tensions ahead of NDC’s electoral defeat—NPP Youth Wing
WED, 20 NOV 2024

The National Youth Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleged quest to raise tension in the country.

The NDC at a press conference on November 19, 2024 alleged that the governing NPP has plans to rig the elections.

He alleged that the political party intends to use uniformed men led by Brigadier General Michael Opoku to carry out its agenda, especially in the Ashanti region.

But a statement from the NPP’s youth wing condemned the presser by the NDC indicating that the political party is aware of its imminent defeat and has therefore decided to stoke fire and raise tensions in the country.

To him, if there is any political party that intends to cause any form of violence, it is the NDC citing the viral video of some youth clad in NDC jersey threatening violence in Obuasi.

“Sammi Gyamfi and his NDC are stark hypocrites. Last week, we saw a viral video of some hoodlums in Obuasi threatening violence in this election on behalf of the ndc. No one in the party has condemned the group for those stupid effusions. They are pretending not to be aware. We are waiting for them to try it and we will fry them like kelewele. We will defend ourselves and our votes, this will do without any apology,” he stated.

Read full statement below:
SAMMI GYAMFI’S RECKLESS PRESS CONFERENCE SHOULD BE CONDEMNED FOR TRYING TO RAISE TENSION IN THE COUNTRY.

Yesterday, 19th November 2024, the communication officer of the ndc addressed a press conference on behalf of the party and spewed spurious lies to the nation on the NPP and other persons alleging that we are in cahoots to rig the December polls.

This is the usual behavior of the NDC, old tricks in the books. A fruitless inferior communists tactics. The NDC didn’t provide a scintilla of evidence to back these insipid allegations. All the NDC is trying to do is raise tensions in this country and set the stage for chaos. The NDC know they will lose this elections and now are hiding behind rigging claims. We didn’t ask the NDC to present a bad candidate as their presidential candidate.

Sammi Gyamfi and his NDC are stark hypocrites. Last week, we saw a viral video of some hoodlums in Obuasi threatening violence in this election on behalf of the ndc. No one in the party has condemned the group for those stupid effusions. They are pretending not to be aware. We are waiting for them to try it and we will fry them like kelewele. We will defend ourselves and our votes, this will do without any apology.

The NDC in their desperate attempt are dragging Brigadier-General Opoku into the mud and alleging all sorts of stupid claims. They have gone further to rope in the IGP of the Police in their diabolical agenda to raise tensions. I hope the security apparatus are taking into note these dangerous elements and put them under surveillance to ensure that their devilish desires don’t come through.

We in the NPP are prepared for this election. We will win this election. No one can intimidate us, no one can cow us and furthermore, we will defend ourselves when the need arises.

