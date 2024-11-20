ModernGhana logo
Go home after studies, no more permanent residence pathway — Canada tells international students

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
The government of Canada has announced it is closing all avenues for international students to get permanent residence after their studies in the country has come to an end.

The study permit pathway for international students to get permanent residency has been a common route many international students including Ghanaians exploit to get permanent residency and eventually citizenship after some years.

However, under the latest policy changes announced Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, that option will no longer be available.

Under Canada’s latest immigration policies which will take effect immediately next year, international students MUST return to their home countries upon the expiration of their study visas in Canada.

Canada is also terminating the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program and halting asylum claims tied to such immigration pathways.

Marc Miller confirmed this development during an interview on Tuesday, monitored by MyNewsGh.com from Accra where he discussed the nation’s immigration policies and the challenges faced by international students.

“When people come here and decide they want to be students, there are no guarantees to become permanent residents,” he stated.

He emphasized the distinction between study permits and resident permits, stating that the priority of Canada’s immigration policies is to maintain balance and order in the system.

-MyNewsGH

