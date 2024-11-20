Togolese Police track Ghanaian with stolen Jeep Rubicon to Volta Region; engage in gun battle

There was an exchange of gunfire when a Ghanaian National whose name is only given as F. Daniel was tracked down and arrested by Togo police for stealing a car and smuggling it into Ghana, MyNewsGh.com has learnt.

In an operation in which the Ghana police, customs and immigration collaborated with the Togolese police, Daniel resisted arrest and fired 10 caliber pistol but was eventually overpowered by the joint Togo and Ghana team.

The forty-year-old has since been taken to Togo where he is being processed by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) in Lomé. Authorities hope his arrest will reduce the transnational network of car thieves between Ghana and Togo.

Surveillance images from Togo revealed that his network was responsible for several thefts, including a Toyota Fortuner vehicle in December 2023 in Legbassito, and several KIA Sportage cars in Adidogomé all in Togo.

Togolese authorities say Daniel pretends to be a weaver who worked in Lomé and its surroundings but upon surveillance and monitoring was discovered to be a serial car thief and smuggler.

“On the night of August 21 to 22, 2024, a group of hooded individuals climbed into a residence in the Nanégbé district of Lomé, managing to steal a Jeep Rubicon vehicle,” a report from Togo revealed Daniel as the mastermind of the operation.

Informed, the Togolese police immediately opened an investigation in collaboration with the Vakpossito police station where the alleged Jeep theft took place.

The investigations made it possible to locate the stolen vehicle in a Ghanaian village Agbozoumè, a source in Togo police said.

Interviewed, F. Daniel admitted to belonging to a network specializing in vehicle theft, operating between Ghana and Togo.

-MyNewsGh