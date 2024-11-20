Special Prosecutor to invite, investigate 'destooled' Kwahumanhene over ADB tenure

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is set to invite Destooled traditional ruler Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II who served as the Board Chairman of ADB Bank for investigation.

The investigation is expected to cover the loan portfolios of the ADB Bank approved over the period in which the deposed chief served as Board Chairman and to investigate “inappropriate influences” that may have governed the approval and disbursements of loans.

Sources told this portal the former chief would be invited to formally appear at the Office of the Special Prosecutor for his statement to be taken.

The woes of the now deposed Kwahumanhene started when on September 12, 2024, one Collins Darkwa Aboagye petitioned the Office of the President to help recover a remaining amount GHC 2,406,000.00 from the Board chair who took a part of a loan he had been allegedly bribed to approve.

The Office of the President directed Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II to respond.

Days later, the Bank of Ghana also directed the embattled chief to resign from his role at the Bank.

This was to be followed by a destoolment by the kingmakers of the Kwahu Traditional Council who say the chief’s alleged conduct has brought the stool dishonour.

According to the original petitioner, in 2021, he approached ADB Bank on behalf of Prabhat Trading Limited for an export credit facility to support his business, but the bank’s processing procedures were unduly delayed. In early 2022, he approached Nana Anim Dwumfour II, Ankobeahene of Kwahu Abetifi, to speak to Daasebre, the bank’s board chairman, to intervene.

“Ankobeahene and I met Daasebre at a house in Christian Village, where he pledged to facilitate the loan on certain conditions: That I pay him GHC 50,000, and That I give him a loan from the total disbursed amount,” he explained.

Under pressure from his suppliers, Aboagye agreed to these terms. Three months later, ADB approved a GHC 12,000,000.00 credit facility for Prabhat Trading Limited.

“I paid GHC 50,000 in the presence of Ankobeahene, Nana Anim Dwumfour II, to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II,” he stated.

Shortly after the facility was approved, Daasebre began calling Aboagye frequently, demanding that he fulfill the agreement by giving him the loan.

“On July 7, 2023, Aboagye transferred GHC 2,000,000.00 to the ADB account of GoodRide Enterprise, as per the instructions sent via WhatsApp by Daasebre through the Branch Manager. I went cold because I realized that I could not repay the Bank if I gave him the money. He (Daasebre) finally came through the Tema Branch Manager of the Bank-Kwame Peasah, who called to remind me of Daasebre’s loan and the fact that he needed it to solve an emergency and would repay in two weeks. I reached out to Daasebre who confirmed what the Branch manager had told me. At this point, considering the intense pressure from Daasebre, I agreed to his request on the condition that the loan be paid in two weeks. Daasebre then sent an account number on WhatsApp through the Branch Manager, who forwarded same to me, after which I issued the Transfer order on 7th July 2023 for the sum of sum GHC 2,000,000.00 to the following account details.”

Account Name: GoodRide Enterprise

Account Number: 1061010159648601

Account Branch: ADB head office”, Collins Darkwa Aboagye said.

However, two weeks passed, and Daasebre failed to repay the money. Three months later, Aboagye, accompanied by Ankobeahene, visited Daasebre’s palace to demand repayment, as the interest on the sum began to accumulate. Daasebre assured him that the bank would offer a six-month moratorium for repayment.

“As time went on, I intensified my efforts to retrieve the money. Eventually, Daasebre sent his driver to deliver USD$20,000 in cash. Since then, all attempts to reach Daasebre for the remaining balance have been unsuccessful, as he has not answered my calls or responded to my messages,” Aboagye said.

-MyNewsGH