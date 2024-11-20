Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen for his recent remarks against former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Koku Anyidoho questioned why Alan, who is no longer a member of the NPP, is concerned about Kufuor's decision to support his party’s candidate.

“It was okay for President Kufuor to root for him [Alan] in the past, but it’s a sin for President Kufuor to root for Bawumia, huh? You are no longer an NPP member, so what is your problem?” Anyidoho posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alan Kyerematen, during an interview on Oyerepa TV on November 18, accused Kufuor of tarnishing his reputation by openly endorsing Dr. Bawumia.

Alan argued that such actions expose the former president to public criticism and diminish the respect he commands.

“What he has done has created a big blot on his political career. See how others are disrespecting him. For someone with a distinguished career in politics, this is unfortunate,” Alan said.

While Alan acknowledged Kufuor as a respected figure, he advised the former president to remain neutral.

“I can’t disrespect him. He is like an uncle to me. But what he is doing is not right; he should stop it,” Alan added.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a spokesperson for former President John Mahama has waded into the controversy, stating that Kufuor’s actions are expected given his loyalty to the NPP.

However, he added that such endorsements do not guarantee victory.

“The consummate Danquah-Busia man that he is, President Kufuor, is duty-bound to defend his party and campaign for its candidate. It doesn’t mean the electorate accepts his narrative. The NPP has been utter rubbish in government and must be thrown out!” Kwakye Ofosu tweeted on November 18.