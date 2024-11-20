This is what Dan Botwe ordered NPP polling station executives to do until victory is secured

Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Campaign Chairman for the 2024 general elections, has called on polling station chairpersons and coordinators to remain steadfast and focused as the party gears up for a critical election on December 7.

Speaking during a visit to the Ayensuano Constituency, the seasoned politician and former Minister for Local Government urged the grassroots executives to avoid complacency and show their full energy to ensure victory.

"We cannot let apathy or any negativity derail the progress we have made. Let us focus and work together until victory is secured," Dan Botwe said.

To energize the base, Mr. Botwe engaged polling station executives and chairpersons in one-on-one interactions across three zones: Anum Apapam, Coalter, and Asuboi. He addresses challenges directly and reignite enthusiasm among the party’s front-line mobilizers.

Botwe emphasized the essential role of polling station executives as the backbone of the party’s electoral machinery.

He reminded them of their critical role in mobilizing support and overcoming internal apathy, which he blamed for some parliamentary losses in the 2020 elections.

The Ayensuano Constituency Secretary, Hon. Ernest Akuffo, praised Botwe’s engagement for reigniting grassroots enthusiasm.

He expressed confidence that the revitalized commitment of the polling station executives would lead the NPP to reclaim lost parliamentary seats and expand its influence in the Eastern Region.