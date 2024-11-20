It Is All a Question of Relativity and/or Relativism - Part 1

I find Femi Akomolafe’s article captioned “Akuffo[sic]-Addo’s Obscene, Shameless, and Grotesque Self-Aggrandisement” (Modernghana.com 11/18/24) to be perfectly on target, except that the critic rather polemically, grossly misguidedly and characteristically flamboyantly and bombastically appears to ignore the inescapable significance of “context” and “relativity” vis-a-vis the dispassionate discussion of such a volatile and a very controversial issue. Which, in essence, means that unless the governance performance track record of the lame-duck and outgoing President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is properly and constructively cast and envisaged within the critical context of the relative performance track records of the other Four, Fourth-Republican Ghanaian Presidents or Leaders who preceded the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the critic would be doing great disservice to both his readers and even his most avid audience of sympathizers.

The present writer who, incidentally, also happens to be a relative of Ghana’s former Foreign Minister and Minister of ECOWAS Integration, both in one cabinet portfolio, has perhaps written and published far many more media articles and columns caustically reproving the unarguably most progressive Fourth-Republican Ghanaian Leader than most Ghanaian and/or Ghana-focused writers, including Mr. Akomolafe and a slew of the most relentless and inveterate Anti-Akufo-Addo propagandists and hacks and shills of the country’s main opposition political party, namely, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Now, with the foregoing background observations having been promptly foregrounded and gotten out of the way, the next most important issue that needs to be equally promptly and critically underscored here is the fact that were the aforementioned critic to conduct even the most cursory survey analysis of the public assessment of all the Five Presidents who have governed the country over the past 32 years, that is, the entirety of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Dispensation, thus far, he would quickly have objectively arrived at the sobering realization of the fact that absolutely none of these Five Leaders or Presidents has a governance performance track record that is deemed to be any significantly better than the degree of assessment or evaluation being presently afforded the former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-South, in the Eastern Region.

It may also interest the critic, who describes himself as a longtime resident of the City of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, to learn that but for the timely intervention of the New Patriotic Party-sponsored government of the twice, consecutively elected former President John “The Gentle Giant’ Agyekum-Kufuor, the Ghana/Ghanaian Cedi would almost definitely have gone the way of the Nigerian Naira, that is, effectively a shinplaster or the veritable junk that it unarguably is today.

You see, it was an extant President Agyekum-Kufuor who, working hand-in-glove with Drs. Paul Acquah and Mahamudu Bawumia, that is, Ghana’s current Vice-President and the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Candidate, among several others who, once again, transformed the Cedi into the kind of viable and portable legal tender that it is today, that is, as one of the strongest national currencies or legal tenders on the African Continent, with what became known as the “Cedi Redenomination Exercise.”

As usual, the cynical and the clinically chuckle-headed operatives and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress have been quick to flippantly claim that Messrs. Acquah and Bawumia merely removed “Two Zeros” or a few decimal points to make the Cedi portable and viable once again. Well, the most logical question to ask here is the following: Why hadn’t the kleptocratic and visionless leaders of the Rawlings-led National Democratic Congress simply done the same?

Anyway, under the previous ragtag regime of the late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led government of the National Democratic Congress, the value of the Cedi, against the US Dollar, had sunk to as abysmally low as GH¢200.00 to $1.00, that is, Two-Hundred Cedis to One American Dollar. There are several millions of Ghanaian youths who were growing up at the time who had never heard about the existence of any Cedi Currency Denomination that went by the name of “The Pesewa,” just as one may aptly presume that today, even as I write, there are millions of Nigerian youths who have never heard of any Naira Currency Denomination called “The Kobo.” Which, of course, is not to necessarily argue blindly on behalf of the present outgoing Akufo-Addo-led government of the twice, consecutively elected New Patriotic Party’s admittedly poor handling of the nation’s economy in at least the last three or four years of the heavily inflected Post-Covid after-effects on the global economy as a whole, not just Ghana’s economy.

Rather, the unfazed and the unwavering contention here is that for any well-meaning critic to be able to more objectively and effectively assess the true performance track record of the present government, that critic needs or ought to, perforce, “interrogate” the issue of precisely why the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate would vote twice to retain President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, instead of inadvisably returning the “Past-Mistakes-Correcting” Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region to the Agyekum-Kufuor constructed and the Indian Government-funded Jubilee House.

For example, is Mr. Femi Akomolafe aware of the fact of the thorough bankrupting of the Agyekum-Kufuor-implemented low-premium National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and, in particular, how a newly elected President Akufo-Addo had to promptly borrow well in excess of $2 billion (USD) to resuscitate the Scheme within just the first two months of his accession to the Presidency? As well, the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo had to solicit another $2.5 billion to reactivate the Mahama-collapsed and thoroughly bankrupted Obuasi Gold Mines, better known globally as the the Asante Goldfields Corporation, well after a politically effete and clueless and a rabidly Asante-Hating and Insulting then-President Mahama had adamantly insisted to The Asantehene, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, that there was absolutely nothing that he, as President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, could do to reactivate the Asante Goldfields? We need to calibrate our downright gratuitous vitriol with a modicum of humility here, Brother Akomolafe, or don’t we all?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

November 18, 2024

