Hon. Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwebenya, has called on Ghanaians to cast their votes in large numbers on election day for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking during a Bawumia Youth/Community Connect program with the presidential candidate of the NPP, in Evalue-Gwira-Ajomoro, Trobo, Korle-Klottey, and other constituencies, Hon. Lawyer Adwoa Safo praised Dr. Bawumia's notable role in supporting President Akufo-Addo's policies.

These policies include the Free SHS flagship program, Agenda 111, Mobile Money Interoperability, the Gold for Oil initiative, and the restoration of the teacher and nursing training allowances.

In contrast, Hon. Lawyer Adwoa Safo criticized the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama's economic management record, suggesting that giving him a second chance is "suicidal".

"This election is centred on two giants, all hailing from the northern part of the country.

“However, there is a huge difference between them. One is coming to ensure the growth of our future. With the other one, we entrusted our future into his hands, but he disappointed us by mismanaging the economy.

"So, when you go out to vote on December 7, please just look out and vote for Dr. Bawumia, who is number 1 on the presidential ballot paper and also vote for NPP parliamentary candidates who are number 1 on the parliamentary ballot paper," she noted while receiving cheers from the crowd.

She added, "If you look at where we have developed the country to and where we are heading towards, there is no need to go back. We are moving forward. So, I want to urge all of you to rally behind Dr. Bawumia because, with him, our future is in safe hands.”

Lawyer Adwoa Safo stressed that the huge investment made by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training clearly attests to the fact that under the stewardship of Dr Bawumia, no one would be left behind.

She urged the over 18 million voting population to see a brighter future in NPP by rallying behind Dr. Bawumia, stressing that "the NPP is a party of possibilities while the NDC is a party of impossibilities."