Election 2024: Voting for NDC's Mahama will return Ghana to dumsor, unbearable conditions – Joe Ghartey

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
WED, 20 NOV 2024

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Joe Ghartey, has admonished constituents of Cape Coast South, Central Region, on the need to re-elect and maintain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.

Mr Ghartey, caution Ghana cannot suffer the pain of going back to the miserable days of dumsor coupled with the unbearable conditions that marked John Dramani Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration years backs.

He made this assertion following a mammoth float by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast South Constituency, Ernest Arthur, the Mayor of Cape Coast, through the principal streets of the area on Sunday, November 17.

Ghana goes to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to choose mainly between NPP's Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC's John Mahama.

Source: Classfmonline.com

