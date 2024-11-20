ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Election 2024 will be very peaceful’ – IGP assures

  Wed, 20 Nov 2024
Elections 'Election 2024 will be very peaceful’ – IGP assures
WED, 20 NOV 2024

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has given his word that the upcoming general elections will be “very peaceful”.

He added Ghanaians can rest assured and go about their regular lives without fear or panic.

He was briefing the press on preparations towards the 2024 elections, today, Tuesday, November 19.

“From where we sit as the national election security taskforce, comprising all the security agencies with the GPS as the lead agency, and by extension the IGP as the chairperson of the taskforce, we want to assure you, the elections will be very peaceful because of the measures we’ve put in place,” Dr Akuffo Dampare said.

“So Ghana, feel free. Ghanaians feel free, and live your life normally. We have your back.”

Acknowledging the December 7 elections was “one of the most crucial elections in our history,” he noted his team had used “more than two years preparing” for it, recognising “an election is a process and not an event”.

Preparation, he underlined, had led his team to “produce the first-ever election blueprint for this country, covering every aspect of elections – even religious, school, internal political, national elections”.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Voting for NDC's Mahama will return Ghana to dumsor, unbearable conditions – Joe Ghartey Election 2024: Voting for NDC's Mahama will return Ghana to dumsor, unbearable c...

1 hour ago

House help faces Court for allegedly pouring acid on SHS graduate House help faces Court for allegedly pouring acid on SHS graduate

1 hour ago

Hygiene students protest over two-year allowances’ arrears, job postings Hygiene students protest over two-year allowances’ arrears, job postings

1 hour ago

Royal Senchi boss passes on Royal Senchi boss passes on

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Ghana Black Stars in worst state due to NPP’s bad governance – Mahama Election 2024: Ghana Black Stars in worst state due to NPP’s bad governance – Ma...

7 hours ago

Brigadier-General Opoku has stockpiled arms, fake ballot papers, army uniforms in Kumasi house for NPP’s election-rigging plot – NDC Brigadier-General Opoku has stockpiled arms, fake ballot papers, army uniforms i...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has tasked ‘devious miscreant’ Brigadier-General Opoku to rig 2024 polls for Bawumia through ‘ballot stuffing, box & pink sheets swapping’ – NDC Akufo-Addo has tasked ‘devious miscreant’ Brigadier-General Opoku to rig 2024 po...

7 hours ago

Brigadier-General Opoku plotting to rig 2024 polls in exchange for Chief of Defence Staff post – NDC Brigadier-General Opoku plotting to rig 2024 polls in exchange for Chief of Defe...

7 hours ago

Brigadier-General Opoku to unleash army-attired, Asutuare-trained NPP thugs for election day rigging – NDC alleges Brigadier-General Opoku to unleash army-attired, Asutuare-trained NPP thugs for ...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line