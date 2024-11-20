'Election 2024 will be very peaceful’ – IGP assures

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has given his word that the upcoming general elections will be “very peaceful”.

He added Ghanaians can rest assured and go about their regular lives without fear or panic.

He was briefing the press on preparations towards the 2024 elections, today, Tuesday, November 19.

“From where we sit as the national election security taskforce, comprising all the security agencies with the GPS as the lead agency, and by extension the IGP as the chairperson of the taskforce, we want to assure you, the elections will be very peaceful because of the measures we’ve put in place,” Dr Akuffo Dampare said.

“So Ghana, feel free. Ghanaians feel free, and live your life normally. We have your back.”

Acknowledging the December 7 elections was “one of the most crucial elections in our history,” he noted his team had used “more than two years preparing” for it, recognising “an election is a process and not an event”.

Preparation, he underlined, had led his team to “produce the first-ever election blueprint for this country, covering every aspect of elections – even religious, school, internal political, national elections”.

—Classfmonline