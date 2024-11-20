ModernGhana logo
House help faces Court for allegedly pouring acid on SHS graduate

A 26-year-old house help is before the Bekwai Circuit Court for allegedly pouring acid on a Senior High School leaver.

Ernest Agyei has denied causing harm to Benjamin Asante.

He was granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties to reappear on December 17, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey, substituting the old charge sheet with a new one, had earlier told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that Asante, the victim, was also the complainant and a former student of Yamfo Anglican Secondary School near Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Amartey said the victim was a resident of Trede as Agyei, the accused person, was a house help resident at Pakyi No 2.

Prosecution said on December 22, 2021, complainant’s brother Francis Agyei invited the complainant to assist him in cleaning tiles with acid.

Agyei, who is the house help, joined in the cleaning with one Godfred Kwadwo Tawiah, a friend to the accused person.

In the course of the cleaning, accused person and Tawiah had an argument, he told the Court.

The Court heard that later, the accused person or Agyei went to the complainant and asked him to see what his friend (Tawiah) had done to him.

The complainant told Agyei that, he would not — interfere in matters between him and Tawiah.

Chief Inspector Amartey said complainant told him that, he would have done the same if it were to be him which Agyei became offended and rained insults on Asante.

This resulted in an exchange of words between them. Agyei then picked a quantity of acid in a container they were working with and spread same on Asante, the complainant, the Prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Amartey said Asante was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and was admitted for three months.

He said on June 20, 2022, a complaint was made to Police, leading to the arrest of Agyei on October 09, 2022.

The Prosecution said after investigation, Agyei was charged and put before Court.

Benjamin Asante before the incident.

Benjamin Asante after the incident.

GNA

