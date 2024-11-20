Hygiene students protest over two-year allowances’ arrears, job postings

The Coalition of Students of the School of Hygiene and some Unposed Environmental Health Officers have protested government's delay in payment of their trainee allowances, which have been outstanding for two years.

Currently, at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the group has also demanded financial clearance for the posting and deployment of all hygiene graduates. For them, efforts to get their concerns addressed have fallen on deaf ears.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson of the group Fredrick Awine Atinga called on the government to listen to their plea.

“Our concern is that we have been in the house for the past four years without jobs after graduating from the training school of Hygiene and we have done different forms of course altogether. We have environmental health officers, operational health and safety officers, we have operational therapy among us and government haven’t posted all these numbers of people or batches since 2021.”

“Up to date which has up to four batches numbering over 3000 plus, and so we are here basically to demand our clearance and postings, our engagement with the government since 2021 up to date has not yielded any results up till now. They have been giving us excuses upon excuses anytime we come here. For four solid years they are always telling us that the solution is in the pipeline and the pipe never flows out.”

“We are not leaving here till the government gives us our clearance and postings. So, we are going to be here within 24 hours and make sure that the government listen to us. Our Minister Honourable Lydia Alhasan come back and listen to us to take our grievances and petition and not only to take them but give us a concrete assurance that you have been posted today and for that, you are to start work tomorrow,” he said.

—citinewsroom