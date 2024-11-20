Royal Senchi boss passes on

The Ghanaian hospitality industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Nana Kwame Asamoah Yeboah-Afari, a renowned entrepreneur and founder of the prestigious Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort in Senchi-Akwamu.

Nana Yeboah-Afari, who also served as the Adantamhene of Akwamu, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024, after a brief illness.

His demise has sent shockwaves throughout the tourism and hospitality industry, where he was highly respected for his visionary leadership and contributions.

Background

Nana Yeboah-Afari was a member of the Akwamu Traditional Council and a prominent figure in Ghana’s tourism industry.

Under his stewardship, the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort became a beacon of excellence, attracting visitors from around the world.

His commitment to preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage and promoting sustainable tourism earned him numerous accolades.

Legacy

As the Executive Director of the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Nana Yeboah-Afari was instrumental in developing the facility into a world-class destination.

His passion for Ghanaian culture and tradition was evident in the resort’s architecture and services.

He also played a key role in promoting tourism in the Eastern Region, creating jobs and stimulating local economic growth.

Tributes

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamuhene, and the entire Akwamuman, have expressed deep sorrow over Nana Yeboah-Afari’s passing.

The Yeboah-Afari families of Berekum and Dormaa, as well as the maternal family of Techimantia, have also mourned the loss of their beloved relative.

Funeral Rites

A 40-day traditional observance will be held in Nana Yeboah-Afari’s memory on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Bogyawe Palace, Akwamufie.

A vigil will precede the observance on Friday, December 13, 2024, at the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort.

—DGN online