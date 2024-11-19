University of Ghana wins 6th edition of Packaging Research and Innovation Challenge

Three level 300 students representing the University of Ghana, Legon, Mary Eyram Chukwu (Food Process Engineering), Rudolf Zilpi (Food Process Engineering) and Richard Oteng Kumah (Nutrition and Food Science) emerged Gold winners of the 6th edition of the Packaging Research and Innovation Challenge.

Their work was on the preservation and packaging of eggs, dubbed ‘Eggxellent’ and the focus areas were point of sale marketing appeal, save food packaging, pharmaceutical /cosmetics packaging, sustainability packaging, packaging materials, packaging of e-commerce, and industrial and transport packaging.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) who were defending champions as well as World Star Global champions placed second (Silver), while the third position (Bronze) went to Academic City in Accra.

The fourth and fifth position was taken by Ashesi University and Ho Technical respectively.

The awards presentation ceremony took place last Friday at the board room of Royal Crown Packaging Limited, Spintex where the sponsors and schools of the challenge were honoured with certificates and prizes.

Pastor Prince Agyenim Boateng furnished guests with a statement on the purpose of the initiative which is mainly based on sustainability and reduction of waste.

Mr. Fares Akl, MD of Qualiplast, in his keynote address, expressed that packaging impart on lives, as environmental pressure on the world makes packaging relevant. He touched on critical thinking, problem solving and improvement on technical skills of students in contributing to a healthier planet.

Mr. Victor Sosah, GM of ePak Flexible Packaging West Africa in another address noted that it is worthy to celebrate innovation and problem-solving as well as giving employment to the students at organisations where they would be useful and resourceful.

Mr. Kofi Essuman, Vice President for Educ. World Packaging Org presented the award modalities which include execution, sustainability, ergonomics, function ability, adequate labeling and packaging. He commended the students and was optimistic that their presentations would be considered at the World Star Global Awards.

Mr. Iddrisu Hussien, Deputy MD of Royal Crown in his closing remarks called for building on productive capacity.

Some previous winners from KNUST shared their travelling experiences.

The Packaging Research And Innovation Challenge is jointly organized by the Institute of Packaging with the support of Royal Crown and other sponsors including Access Bank, Kasapreko, Qualiplast, Brand Innovations, ePak, Miniplast Propak and Aplast.