UPSA names hostel after Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 19 NOV 2024

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has named a newly constructed hostel after Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Running Mate for the 2024 elections, in recognition of his transformative contributions to education in Ghana.

The ceremony, held on the university’s campus, celebrated Dr. Prempeh's visionary leadership when he became the Minister for Education and his pivotal role in supporting infrastructure development in tertiary institutions.

In his address, Dr. Kofi Ohene Konadu, Chairman of the UPSA University Council, extolled Dr. Prempeh’s immense contributions to the university’s development.

He particularly acknowledged Dr. Prempeh’s instrumental role in facilitating the funding and construction of the state-of-the-art facility, now named the "Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Hostel."

“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s tenure as Minister for Education was marked by a relentless commitment to expanding access to education and creating an enabling environment for learning.

"This hostel stands as a testament to his dedication to improving infrastructure for tertiary education,” Dr. Konadu stated.

The new hostel is expected to accommodate over 5000 students, easing accommodation challenges on campus and providing a conducive environment for academic excellence.

Dr. Konadu highlighted the critical role of effective leadership in achieving such milestones.

“Your support for this project was not just about funding but ensuring that tertiary institutions like UPSA could meet the growing demand for quality education,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, echoed these sentiments, lauding Dr. Prempeh’s enduring legacy in Ghana’s education sector.

“Dr. Prempeh’s impact on Ghana’s education is indelible. From the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy to enhancing the infrastructure of institutions like ours, his leadership continues to transform lives.

"Naming this hostel after him is our way of immortalizing his contributions,” said Professor Amartey.

This honor comes three years after UPSA conferred on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in July 2021. The award celebrated his sterling leadership and dedication to advancing education in Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Prempeh expressed profound gratitude to UPSA for the recognition. “This honor is not just mine but for all who believe in the power of education to transform lives. I remain committed to supporting the growth of institutions like UPSA, which are pivotal to our national development,” he stated.

The naming of the hostel solidifies UPSA’s appreciation for Dr. Prempeh’s efforts and underscores the university’s commitment to celebrating leaders who champion the cause of education.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, faculty members, students, and representatives of various educational bodies, marking a significant moment in the institution’s history.

