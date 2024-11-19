2024 Election: NDC's allegation of a grand NPP plot to rig, create mayhem is vain, lacks merit – Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has rejected claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the ruling party is planning to rig the 2024 general election.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, had alleged at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, November 19, that President Akufo-Addo had tasked Brigadier-General Michael Opoku with overseeing the NPP’s rigging agenda for the 2024 election.

He claimed that the party was plotting to manipulate the election, particularly in the Ashanti Region, through ballot stuffing, swapping ballot boxes, and tampering with pink sheets.

“In his current position, Brigadier-General Opoku has been mandated by President Akufo Addo to take charge of a well-crafted scheme that has been designed by the New Patriotic Party to rig the upcoming election, particularly in the Ashanti region, through ballot stuffing, swapping of ballot boxes, swapping of pink sheets, and other clandestine activities starting with the special voting exercise scheduled for December 2nd,” Sammy Gyamfi told the press.

The NDC National Communications Officer further alleged that Brigadier-General Opoku is leading the election rigging agenda of the NPP in exchange for the position of Chief of Defense Staff after the party breaks the 8.

“Having relocated his family to the United Kingdom, Brigadier-General Opoku has vowed to do all it takes to carry out this shady election-rigging plot of the NPP in exchange for the position of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) in the unlikely event that the NPP wins the 2024 elections,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

Reacting to the press conference, Richard Ahiagbah in a post on social media said the allegations made by the NDC lack merit.

He argued that it is a plan by the NDC to mislead Ghanaians and to justify the violence they are plotting to engage in on December 7.

“The NDC's allegation of a grand NPP plot to rig or create mayhem is vain and lacks merit. Rather than mislead Ghanaians, the NDC should admit its campaign is not going well, and they know defeat is imminent for the NDC. This is simply a design to scare Ghanaians and justify the violence they're plotting themselves,” Ahiagbah stated in response to the press conference.

He further stressed that the NPP is committed to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election and rejected the idea that the party was planning any form of violence. Ahiagbah reassured Ghanaians that the NPP is not a violent party and would do everything necessary to guarantee the integrity of the elections.

“The NPP is not a violent party. The NPP does not have revolutionary roots as the NDC. The NPP is committed to peace and will do its part to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections on December 7th. Bawumia will win... peacefully on December 7,” he concluded, expressing confidence that the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will secure a peaceful victory in the presidential election.