Flower Pot Interchange not just a piece of infrastructure; it’s a testament to our commitment to building a new Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) dedication to creating a prosperous Ghana that benefits all citizens.

This commitment, he emphasised, is exemplified by the commissioning of the Flower Pot Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

“It is with considerable pride and singular honour that I declare the Flower Pot Interchange duly commissioned. This moment is not merely about the opening of a new piece of infrastructure; it is about unveiling a vision for Ghana’s future, one driven by lasting progress, inclusivity, and national pride.

"This interchange is not just a piece of infrastructure; it is a testament to our commitment to building a new Ghana, one that works for every citizen. It is a privilege for me and a proud moment for the nation,” President Akufo-Addo stated during the commissioning on Tuesday, November 19.

The President noted that since the NPP assumed office in 2017, its focus has been on implementing meaningful infrastructure projects to drive national development.

“When we assumed office in 2017, we knew that true national development rests upon the foundation of well-planned and well-executed infrastructure. Roads are pathways to opportunity, prosperity, and a better quality of life for all.

"Today, with this interchange, we reaffirm that our commitment to progress is more than rhetoric—it is action built in stone and steel,” he said.

The Flower Pot Interchange, situated along the Spintex Road, is a significant addition to Ghana’s transport network. Featuring both a flyover and an underpass, the interchange is designed to enhance north-south traffic flow, reducing congestion in one of Accra’s busiest areas.