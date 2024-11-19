ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Restos du Cœur aids 128,000 infants, announces service expansion

By RFI
Europe © AFP - Bertrand Guay
TUE, 19 NOV 2024
© AFP - Bertrand Guay

The French charity Restos du Cœur, founded by the late comedian Coluche in 1985, has unveiled a significant expansion of its services for vulnerable populations. This as the organisation said it had helped 128,000 children under the age of three between 2023 and 2024.

Patrice Douret, president of the organisation, revealed plans to significantly strengthen their aid for young children, single-parent families, and others struggling with poverty. 

The initiative will focus not only on providing food and material resources, but also on fostering social connections and helping families integrate into society.

Douret emphasized that the charity is responding to an increasing demand, particularly from single-parent families, which now make up a quarter of the charity's beneficiaries.

"This is a reality we can no longer accept," Douret said, calling on the French government to provide more support to organisations fighting poverty, especially in light of the ongoing economic challenges.

At the launch of the new winter campaign, Douret was joined by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who visited the charity's temporary headquarters in Gennevilliers, north of Paris. 

Barnier reassured that efforts to reduce France's national deficit would not come at the expense of vulnerable populations. 

"We must reduce the debt, but I do not want these efforts to impact the most fragile," he said, stressing that the budget for solidarity programs would not be cut.

Finances stabilised

The Restos du Cœur has long been a cornerstone of France's social safety net, providing 35 percent of the country's food aid. 

After experiencing a severe financial crisis earlier this year, the charity has managed to stabilise its finances. The organisation reported a surplus of 22 million euros for the 2023-2024 campaign, a remarkable turnaround from the expected 35 million euro deficit.

The charity had sounded the alarm in the fall of 2023 about its precarious financial situation, struggling to meet the needs of an increasing number of people facing food insecurity. 

French charity forced to cut number of beneficiaries as winter food drive begins

Rising operating costs, combined with a surge in demand, had forced Restos du Cœur to cut the income threshold for eligibility for food aid for the first time in its history. As a result, 110,000 people were turned away during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Over one million beneficiaries

Despite these challenges, the food bank was able to assist 1.3 million beneficiaries, maintaining the same number of people served as the previous year. 

The charity distributed 163 million meals, just shy of the 171 million served during the 2022-2023 campaign. 

"What will happen in the future as all indicators show that the situation has worsened since 2020?" Douret expressed concern, as rising poverty and inflation continue to impact vulnerable communities.

The most recent figures from France's National Institute of Statistics (INSEE) reveal that more than nine million people in the country live below the poverty line, defined as earning less than 1,216 euros a month. 

This accounts for 14.4 percent of the population. 
For many, the Restos du Cœur provides not just food, but a lifeline to escape from the cycle of poverty.

(With newswires)

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

GCNET’s GH₵4billion arbitration claim dismissed; Ghana awarded $2.2million in costs GCNET’s GH₵4billion arbitration claim dismissed; Ghana awarded $2.2million in co...

21 minutes ago

I don’t want to see kiosks, and containers littered around Flower Pot interchange – Titus-Glover warns I don’t want to see kiosks, and containers littered around Flower Pot interchang...

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: Vote buying reported in Ashanti, Savannah, and Western regions – CODEO Election 2024: Vote buying reported in Ashanti, Savannah, and Western regions – ...

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: Remove all 33 NPP affiliates from EC official list in Juaboso - Minta Akando Election 2024: Remove all 33 NPP affiliates from EC official list in Juaboso - M...

44 minutes ago

Fire outbreak kills 17-year-old boy at Atonsu Bokuro Fire outbreak kills 17-year-old boy at Atonsu Bokuro

2 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin NPP has intelligent people but Ghana is perishing because of their wickedness – ...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: EC assures of election in Bawku on December 7 despite ongoing unrest 2024 Election: EC assures of election in Bawku on December 7 despite ongoing unr...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court to rule on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill lawsuits on December 18 Supreme Court to rule on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill lawsuits on December 18

2 hours ago

Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your government’s actions Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your governm...

6 hours ago

'Even Yaa-Naa will vote for Mahama for his good deeds' - Basintale responds to Napo 'Even Yaa-Naa will vote for Mahama for his good deeds' - Basintale responds to N...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line