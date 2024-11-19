NPP has intelligent people but Ghana is perishing because of their wickedness – Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Renowned Finance and Economics Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, has expressed disappointment in the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While acknowledging the competence of members of the party, he criticised their governance style, attributing Ghana’s decline to self-serving leadership and a lack of genuine love for citizens.

“A nation should not take its people through this. This is an indictment of leadership, and I am a bit disappointed in the NPP. And let me say this, I want to ask Ghanaians to forgive me in advance. If you look at the assembly of the NPP and the intelligence, and knowledge base of the party, typically you could say that the NPP holds the birthright to Ghana’s economic management.

"How do you deliver something like this on the table? Are we not ashamed? For all that we know, for all that we have studied, for God’s sake. And we have travelled, we have seen what has been happening elsewhere. Haven’t we been to Tokyo, haven’t we been to Singapore, haven’t we been to the UK? Haven’t we seen things and how they’ve made life user-friendly for their people? So why do we do exactly the opposite here?” Prof. Bokpin said during an interview with Joy FM.

Speaking on the rising cost of food and services and its debilitating effects on Ghanaians, Prof. Bokpin argued that the country’s suffering stems from negligence and self-interest.

“Ghana is perishing not because of lack of knowledge. We’re perishing out of willful acts because we don’t love one another. You may know so much, but if you don’t mean well for people, your knowledge will deliver less outcome. What we’re seeing here is wickedness,” he added.

He drew parallels between Ghana’s current sufferings and the slave trade era, stating, “Exactly what Ghanaians went through during the slave trade – To the extent that there were some people who were benefiting from the slave trade, it was okay for it to continue while the majority looked on.”

Prof. Bokpin dismissed the government’s claims of economic recovery, arguing that an inflation rate of 22% is far from acceptable by global standards.

His remarks highlight the mounting frustration among Ghanaians amid high inflation, cedi depreciation, and a rising debt stock that has disrupted livelihoods.