RE: Private Schools’ Petition May Be Dead-On-Arrival

Dr. Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe’s recent article on Modern Ghana published on Monday, 18th November 2024, (Private Schools' Petition May Be Dead-On-Arrival - Part 2) dismissing the concerns raised by private school associations over the 30% placement policy.

His article is riddled with inaccuracies and unfounded assumptions. The tone and narrative demonstrate a profound disconnect from the realities faced by private schools and families in Ghana, likely stemming from his extended absence from the country. As indicated, Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe has been away from Ghana for over 20 years.

While his academic credentials are acknowledged, his attempt to insult respected individuals who have dedicated their lives to improving education in Ghana—such as Prof. Damasus Tuurosong—reflects a lack of professional decorum and significantly undermines the credibility of his argument.

Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe’s Disconnect from Ghana’s Educational Reality

Having spent a considerable amount of time abroad, Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe appears detached from the socio- economic dynamics shaping Ghana’s private school sector. Contrary to his claims, private schools in Ghana are not exclusive to the affluent. Many of these institutions operate in rural and underserved communities, offering essential education where public schools fail to meet demand.

This reality cannot be overstated, as numerous studies and on-the-ground evidence highlight the critical role private schools play in bridging educational gaps. By oversimplifying the motives behind private school enrollment, Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe ignores the sacrifices made by low-income families who prioritize their children's education over other basic needs. For these families, private schools are not a luxury but a necessity driven by systemic inadequacies in public education.

Personal Attacks on Prof. Damasus Tuurosong: An Unjustifiable Act of Misguided Vitriol

Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe’s unwarranted attack on Prof. Damasus Tuurosong is baseless and reveals a troubling lack of professionalism and intellectual discipline. Prof. Tuurosong, a distinguished academic and tireless advocate for educational equity, has consistently championed systemic reforms to uplift Ghana’s education sector. Unlike Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe, whose commentary reflects a glaring disconnect from realities on the ground, Prof. Tuurosong’s efforts are informed by decades of practical engagement with educators, policymakers, and families across Ghana. Prof. Tuurosong stands as a pillar of educational advocacy in Ghana, dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities for every child, regardless of socio-economic background.

Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe’s resort to personal insults instead of substantive critique is a feeble attempt to mask his lack of understanding. Such behavior not only demeans his credibility but also undermines the values of constructive discourse.

By vilifying such a respected figure, Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe exposes not just a lack of decorum but also a disregard for the principles of meritocracy and justice he purports to support. His criticisms should focus on ideas and policy, not on hurling misguided invectives at individuals whose contributions to national development far surpass his ill-informed rhetoric.

The Erroneous Narrative of Wealth and Privilege

Dr. Okoampa-Ahoofe’s portrayal of private schools as havens for the elite is misleading. Private schools in Ghana are highly diverse, ranging from elite institutions in urban centers to modest, resource-constrained schools in rural areas. The latter often serve families who lack access to adequate public schools. Suggesting that private school families are uniformly privileged ignores the socio-economic challenges driving many parents to seek alternatives to public education.

Moreover, equating private school enrollment with privilege undermines the sacrifices made by countless parents. These families invest in private education not because they are wealthy but because they recognize the limitations of the public system and strive for better opportunities for their children.

The 30% Policy Violates Constitutional Principles

The argument that the 30% placement policy promotes equity is fundamentally flawed. Articles 17 and 25(2) of Ghana’s Constitution guarantee equality and non-discrimination in education. Reserving 30% of placements in top schools for public school students, irrespective of merit, institutionalizes discrimination against private school students. A policy that prioritizes school type over individual performance is inherently unjust and detrimental to national educational progress.

A Call for Merit-Based Reform

Education should unite Ghanaians, not create unnecessary divisions. The focus must be on merit and the development of every child, regardless of the type of school they attend. Replacing the 30% placement policy with a merit-based system will ensure fairness and uphold Ghana’s commitment to equal opportunity.

Dr. Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe’s long absence from Ghana has left him detached from the realities of its education system. His baseless generalizations about private schools and unwarranted insults against respected advocates like Prof. Tuurosong are deeply regrettable. Instead of perpetuating outdated stereotypes, he should engage in constructive dialogue to address the challenges facing Ghana’s education system.

The private school associations’ petition to CHRAJ is a legitimate and constitutional step toward correcting a deeply flawed policy. Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana explicitly guarantees equality before the law and freedom from discrimination. Subsection (1) of Article 17 states that “all persons shall be equal before the law,” while subsection (2) affirms that “a person shall not be discriminated against on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed, or social or economic status.”

By reserving 30% of placements in Category A senior high schools solely for public school students, the policy institutionalizes discrimination based on the type of school attended—a clear violation of these constitutional provisions. Such a policy disregards the principle of merit and imposes arbitrary barriers on private school students who are equally entitled to compete for these opportunities.

I therefore wish to say that a call for dismissing the associations' petition without addressing the broader constitutional context undermines the rights of Ghanaian students and the principles of fairness, equality, and non- discrimination enshrined in the Constitution.

This policy not only contravenes the constitutional mandate but also perpetuates inequities that harm families striving for better educational opportunities for their children, irrespective of the very hash economic times we find ourselves.

It is imperative that CHRAJ evaluates the petition with the seriousness it deserves to ensure Ghana remains committed to the principles of justice and equal opportunity for all.

By Kwamina Taylor

