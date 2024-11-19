ModernGhana logo
2024 Election: EC assures of election in Bawku on December 7 despite ongoing unrest

TUE, 19 NOV 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to holding elections in the Bawku Central constituency and its environs on December 7, despite ongoing unrest in the area.

Addressing public concerns over the potential impact of the conflict on voter participation, Upper East Regional EC Director, William Obeng Adarkwa, assured that the Commission is working closely with security agencies to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“We are prepared as a Commission. The situation in Bawku is primarily a security matter, and the Ghana Police Service is responsible for maintaining order. We are in daily communication with them, and they keep us updated. Meanwhile, we continue to train our officials and equip them with the necessary skills to conduct the elections,” Mr. Adarkwa told Citi News.

He also appealed to residents to support peace efforts to enable the safe movement of election officials and materials to polling centres.

The ongoing unrest in Bawku has disrupted essential services, forcing schools to shut down and halting operations by the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo). Residents are grappling with limited access to water and electricity.

To prevent further violence, a curfew from 6 am to 6 pm remains in place, enforced by security personnel.

Despite these challenges, the EC has stressed that it remains determined to ensure that every eligible voter in the constituency has the opportunity to exercise their franchise on December 7.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

