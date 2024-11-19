How to make the Best of Trump's Presidency, Kamala's Opposition, and Putin's Partnership?

The world is about direction, route, and speed. So when president Putin says, 'a new world order is taking shape', it is both relevant and irrelevant, because me and you have a part to play even as individuals, but our questionable politicians and journalists in Africa and a big chunk of the world are sadly spectators. Above all, God decides largely the destiny, but can our choices influence God on even speed? Well, God is both an actor and super reactor, so when you are given the choice, only knowledge (thoughts) matters more than speed. I Jarga k. Gigo can influence Trump, Putin, Kamala, and beyond; and imagine if I was the Foreign minister of the Gambia, Nigeria, or Jamaica? Well, presidents and foreign ministers have dozens of things to work on, so being an Activist for about 3 to xyz things may be more advantageous. One is freedom of speech, especially ending social media censorship; two is worldwide legalisation of Cannabis, especially medical cannabis and hemp; three is ending the wars and defining sovereignty in more clear terms.

In the beginning even devils had freedom of speech, angels could disagree with God and still follow orders; but a good or questionable black couple called Adam and Eve (Awa) ate the apple of fear, greed, and arrogance to eventually disturb the direction of the world? These Africans! Are they the problems of the world or will they ever become part of the solutions? Well, the Asians were sure having sex like or more than original Africans, or how they got billions? Should we ask between Trump and Putin who likes sex more in the spirit of freedom of speech and humor, or respectfully court them to much higher than sex? My point is freedom of speech is a God given right we should neither abuse, nor allow anyone to take it from us! How did Africa suppressed 'freedom of speech' through culture to fall; The middle east suppressed 'freedom of speech' through religion to fall? So the anti oppression Lord says, away! Or aside! With culture and religion, let the era of governments begin to be tested on conscience, including but beyond freedom of speech.

So mighty u.s says 'freedom of speech' is sacred, let us enshrine it in our constitution to help the secular minds or test them and everyone? The Direction of the U.S. was largely respected by the government more than individuals. Some slaves suffered over even truthful speech, but Frederick Douglas was allowed to lambast the u.s congress about Independence day to the negro? He was even rewarded to represent the u.s in Haiti, but how useful or useless was he in helping Haiti and Africa+ understand and respect freedom of speech? History is nice, but time demands speed-up towards more interesting discussions. The birth of the Internet makes cowardly u.s, especially the democrats, disrespects freedom of speech in cowardly ways and false protections? Julian Assange was denied working opportunities by Obama and the democrats, which is enough to warrant God giving Trump a chance. Trump sadly hunted Assange in worse ways to deserve losing and being a victim of censorship after being a culprit of censorship? Did Biden rescued Trump more than Assange, because the deal insinuates Trump did no wrong and innocent Assange was 'guilty', or fear being a victim like Epstein or xyz? Well, facebook, twitter, google, and who else censored Jarga before Trump and Putin? Some victims of censorship are now in power, but will they censor others or try to finally end all social media censorship? Will they focus on ending censorship against the elite, but ignore the rising stars and ordinary folks on and beyond censorship?

Governments work with laws and policies, so unless they make laws against the guilty companies, we should not take Putin and Trump as serious partners against censorship. Since they are humans, when God inspires me towards writing, your job includes sharing towards all ambassadors and presidents of the world. Dear President Putin and Trump, you guys are victims of censorship, but so are millions or billions of people, so will you sincerely care? We want new international laws where giant social media companies will pay at least one million dollars or five percent of worth to victims of censorship and their governments. For example, when Twitter takes down the Hunter Biden Laptop story, no human was ever in danger. Reason means you fact check and remember the dangers of censorship? Once the laws exist, it means if the courts fine Twitter five million dollars, at least five percent of that fine should go to the original source and a special committee decides what the other affected players deserve, including the government beyond the U.S.

Sadly u.s officials are yet to see 'freedom of speech' as God's given right like Tulsi Gabbard, but can we teach Trump, Putin, and others? My point is the so-called social media dangers exist only in u.s? If I wrote about a daughter of president Barrow, Tinubu, or Putin was having sex on the beach with me or xyz, which social media do you think would censor it like the Biden laptop issue? I will either get arrested for intimidation or the affected country may temporarily shut down twitter (X) or xyz? With the laws, I will then be able to resist a lot more, knowing millions awaits me if freed and it turns out to be truthful? This is why a special reserve fund to compensate special victims is not just to punish guilty companies, but pathing towards more freedom of speech. So the direction of punishing people over social media posts is the cowardly wrong direction, but the direction of punishing companies that censor is yet to be born. History and God will immensely reward Putin and Trump if they utilize this amazing opportunity. You heard my suggestion and feel free to task others on how to make it work.

The worldwide legalisation of cannabis is overdue, and where God first taught me what is direction, route, and speed between individuals and governments, plus how an individual can contribute towards defeating the biggest governments. Needless to say all governments were once opposed to cannabis in general and censored even cannabis literature, or study the historical cases around Marc Emery of Canada and the U.S. Since politicians tend to care about votes and money more than the people, I think Norml and other top activists must play a truthful appeal beyond Trump, Vance, and Gabbard. It will hint if Trump is open to repentance or care about Vance, the party, the u.s, and/or the world. Beside private talks, we must bombard nuclear level ads towards legalisation, including voter education for historical records. An Ad against democrats: Why are the democrats the cowardly party and repeatedly play people, especially black men on Cannabis? Why did Joe Biden work with the worst of Republicans under Clinton to deny jobs and jail mainly blacks over cannabis? Beside cowardice and arrogant dictating over a male body, why are the democrats the excuse oriented party? Remember how Nancy Pelosi sadly gave the excuse of Covid 19 to delay a bill that Trump would have signed in 2020? The freedom of millions of people demand multi-tasking, because cannabis help on covid 19 and those who need medical cannabis are as valuable as covid patients and how many bills you worked on? I suspect both parties rather run on a problem, or which party is worse to blacks or all races? Some people do not want 'Cannabis in their backyard' says questionable Pelosi, as if all people want abortion clinics or LGBTQ nightclubs in their backyards? The sex party says 'Kamala or the government have the right to dictate what men put in their bodies'? So show her toasting wine on TV, promising to fight for the women of America or the world, but never the men of the world? Obama promised and failed us! Trump is prostitute minded, so he chose federal hemp legalisation and ignored even medical cannabis with reasonableTHC? Biden did nothing at the federal level, except questionable political pardons? Regardless of how Harris seemingly repents, her actions as she is finally free is being watched! God's curse be upon any party or person that wants to delay our freedom beyond the u.s.

Another Ad against Trump: Do you remember when Trump was donating millions to Democrats for Biden to jail mainly black people and deny them even 'black jobs' through pre-employment cannabis tests? It contributed to gang forming and other ills that affect those who support bad laws? Do you remember we gave Trump the chance to rectify the wrongs of Biden, but he said or acted like 'black folks' should be at the back of the bus until when? Will Trump give a 'white job' or cabinet post to marijuana folks or find excuses on easily removing the bad laws? LGBTQ Pete, Drinking folks, adulterers, etc should be tolerated in Cabinet only if Cannabis folks are not discriminated against? What danger does a Cannabis minister/Secretary, Ambassador, etc pose to the president or the public? No! One or few for impression is dangerous, so let's fight for federal laws and a new international treaty on cannabis based on facts. I am certain that God can legalize cannabis in every country within weeks, or give me one billion dollars and I will legalize it in 75% of all countries in weeks, unless God fights me.

An Ad against Putin: Russia is known for doping athletes, but when will you try marijuana, legally to everyone? You gave your folks alcohol and much worse things, but still seek Britney [cannabis] Griner to train and beat your folks? Well, once it is legalized at the federal level, u.s will have much better than Griner to beat you in the U.K ? The sick and the well deserve to compete in sports, so if alcohol helps the white athlete it is tolerable, but until white swimmers openly use cannabis and beat Russia, then research is smarter than jailing your young ones over a divine plant? Europe is matriarchal, but Russia is yet to be patriarchal or manly enough? Only sissy countries fear a harmless and beneficial plant.

The ads for Africa and the middle east will have to be hemp leaning and medical cannabis, because many in such countries are prostitute minded leaders from a largely prostitute minded populace. Since industrial hemp comes with money and material things every coward will gladly use, this will be the door for many countries to submit, and perhaps believe later? Few more countries may accept medical cannabis, because even heartless people tend to care about sick people, unless you are wrongly praised like Biden on empathy and Obama on Obamacare. I trust marijuana care more than obamacare; I appreciate the care and empathy in marijuana than Biden with words; but I also desperately call on the God of all races, all genders, all regions to rescue and give us much better than prostitutes and prostitute minded leaders. I am convinced that marijuana legalisation may significantly lift the character of the sexual world, hopefully for most people.

On wars: I am convinced that Trump will end the war in Ukraine within weeks, or months at most. Like I said months ago, Trump has the power to not just stop u.s funds, but he can threaten Europe with sanctions and they will follow him. On Gaza, I am slightly less hopeful or even much willing to suggest as planned. However, I do not think the Arabs and greater Muslim world are yet to understand the primary purpose of the Quhr-aahn and religion in general. The world revolves around conscience more than power, and human beings are varyingly guilty folks. This means we all have sins to repent for in the spirit of ch.103 or conscience. Stop blaming America or even Israel and start presenting conscientious plans. Above all, start respecting human rights in your countries and even homes to win the higher favor of God .

Although Trump may not be the worst president on wars, I do not consider him anti-war as many do. There are different types and levels of wars. The longest war is not Afghanistan as history books or the internet wrongly claim, but war on marijuana. The war on marijuana folks in u.s cost over trillion dollars and countless scars, plus sadly going on still. On physical wars between countries, it is actually Obama who changed the direction of the U.S. Trump happens to have a bigger mouth, but God is giving him a new opportunity I hope he realized by not starting or escalating wars. The war in Afghanistan has many lessons, but let me list how people should see wars.

1. Seed a war -- Trump arguably seeded the war in Gaza and the Arabs+ watered it. Osama bin Laden seeded the war in Afghanistan and the Taliban contributed to it.

2. Start a war - Bush wrongly started a war in Iraq.

3. Escalate a war -- Obama escalated the war in Afghanistan to kill Bin Laden. And Trump super escalated the war by wrongly dropping the 'mother of all bombs'. Since the Taliban rightly resisted at that point, he had no option but to de-escalate.

4. De-escalate a war -- Obama de-escalated in Iraq and Trump de-escalated in Syria only after Putin entered.

5. Intervene in a war -- Obama intervene in Libya unless you refuse to admit there was war there, or Clinton and Obama magically caused the uprising.

6. End a war -- A war can only end through surrender, total defeat, or peace agreement. So the party that refuses a good peace agreement is the guilty one...

Like people can seed a war, you can diffuse a war that could have happened with mere article. For example, I arguably stopped a highly probable war between Senegal and the Gambia during Jammeh's time, and the verifiable evidence includes those who were watering for the war hated me and attacked me in many ways history may not note, but the angels can confirm and I am reminded today. President Wade was mute and planning, but spoke up within 24 hours of my powerful article being published. Those who worked on the peace deal deserve credit, not just me, but the war mongers then attacked me more than the deal makers. My point is not to brag, but for you to learn and speak up when you see where others seem blind or recklessly gamble people into wars.

It is vital to respectfully work with Trump where need be, but he is yet to fully demonstrate he is anti-war in a positive sense, except with Russia and North Korea. Even the so-called ending of Nuclear weapons, it was actually Obama who first declared the direction, but Trump tends to steal credits or under credit others? He should not out-spend on weapons this time or history should see escalatory spending on weapons as part of the gauge-list for or against war? Russia and China do not have space forces, so why should Trump start such and refuse to give me million dollars or even help the poor Americans?

Considering the nature of the world, the u.s and other world powers should clearly say it will only intervene in wars to end unjust wars, consistently. The circumstances that warrant possible intervention are many, but conscience remains the guiding tool even in wars. I also hope Trump ends the economic wars he restarted with Cuba and Iraq, and focus towards universal love, including the top four universal targets I outlined in a different article. God can kill him within days and he is less likely to have another thirty years on earth. So he should focus on satisfying the Lord of conscience and remember God can curse him preventively to protect one highly innocent soul. I sincerely wish him well. I am highly praying that God uses high speed for this article to reach him, he may confront the guilty social media with new laws. His advisors should be conscientious, because once he reaches a certain level of conscience, he won't trade it for anything. The democrats can sincerely repent beyond how they treat me. May God bless me and curse my enemies, the known and unknown ones, the visible and invisible ones. May God bless every good soul through Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

Optional Note:

Hey! Heyy!! Heyyy!!! I am the general, the ten star General of teaching and fighting for worldwide peace, no more wars. So if Trump is truly an anti-war president, then he should join me as major or which rank, as a student of mine through direction, route, and speed. In which year did Jarga versus Trump openly says warmongers should be tested? I have a verifiable article where I said even the rules of wars have to change, including the need to tell women that they will no longer be spared during wars. The wisdom is very clear, but we need consistency to win with the real invisible General called God of atom's weight. My article only reached thousands or a few millions of people, but when Trump spoke about Liz Cheny as a war Hawk who feared after a fraction of war called January 6, it reached hundreds of millions or billions... My point is if we can get Trump higher on God's team, maybe I can shake hands with him and sign peaceful deals. We may have to trap Trump, because we suspect he is an evolving racist and nationalist? So we start with wishing him well to end both the Ukraine and multiple wars of badquest Israel. Then we pad him in the back: 'Maybe the thousands of dying Palestinian women are not as innocent as many believe'. How many of the so-called victims (women+)who voted for war mongering leaders like Hamas or believe Israel should be wiped off the map deserve to live good, suffer, or die? Once Trump takes the good bait and we re-orient the minds of the good or questionable Arabs, then a solid peaceful deal becomes more probable.

Then we scale up the consistency rule. Maybe the so-called victims of October 7 were not as innocent as some of us think. Anyone, including Israelis, who believes Palestinians should be occupied in very ruthless ways or should not exist, then how can I defend you? We tell the Israelis that anyone who votes for pro-war or anti-liberation of Palestine does not deserve peace, including voting women... Your vote may determine if you deserve to die or suffer, unless you believe conscience is supreme over national interest or any questionable interest. We tell them you are all children of good or questionable Abraham (pbuh), so if you cannot even love each other in reasonable ways, then we question who you can sincerely love, except as marriage of convenience? We ask them why Jews and Arab Muslims can live in peace in other places, but not in that questionable land where conscience hardly rules? We encourage the culture of cameras and confront anyone that dares disturb peaceful co-existence. We teach them differences in faith is among where patience is due as per ch.103, which is arguably a lot higher than the so-called 'five pillars of Islam' and tenets of other religions? We legalize cannabis in both countries and around the world, or why should a marijuana activist care about those who think I should be in jail or killed over a plant?

The final scale up can be in any country, but let us choose the u.s. Any u.s woman+ who believes in voting Super warmongering Democrats or war mongering Republicans, then you are not innocent and Trump cannot protect you from even covid-19, let alone the many forms of punishment the Lord of conscience may choose. You have the option to repent like or better than Trump, on and beyond wars. If ms. Clinton, ms. Obama or even ms. Melania Trump wants Americans to kill innocent Gambian or xyz Men, then which foolish Gambian women deserve to die due to indifference to men? No! I also mean a Tornado or worse should hit any u.s woman+ who think even drunkards should arrest marijuana folks in war like manner. Yes faith is something humans should have patience on, but we can imprecate based on faith, because your votes cause physical wars, wars on cannabis users, etc. Beside Nature, if you put u.s interest above conscience to believe u.s should censor Jarga Kebba Gigo, then I pray you or your guilty child commits suicide, be on alcohol in worse ways, get into worse drugs, etc. It becomes a nasty cycle, especially when you attack a General like Jarga Kebba Gigo. First, I want to win even right here on earth, but my spirit will allow the dropping of an Asteroid or worse to end the u.s or even the world, if it will end oppression. I am anti-oppression, the vegan General who never wants to unnecessarily kill, but a mosquito or human cockroach will not be spared in my world. Play fair and may peace be between me and you; try to oppress or dictate me, then expect anything God may allow in my or his powers on my behalf. Justly Avenge for me where need be and never again give any Satanist a respite against me. Such stands are strong, because I or xyz will understand the respite is over, so work hard and avoid sins between creatures like or more than 'Muslims' avoid 'associating partners with Allah'.

Hey! Heyy!! Heyyy!!! I am the General, the ten star General of Teaching and fighting, but how did I rise? Like anyone, I was a baby, running naked as a toddler, had brave and cowardly+ positions as a teenager, had even major imperfections as a young adult; but overall, my God was good to me and now much better to me in many ways, not yet in all ways. So those who remember my low points then and now may look down on me, and Jesus (pbuh)

Said: 'Prophets are without honor in their family', but does that mean my mother or bigger brother Saihou o. Gigo remembers when I was naked under them and chose to be arrogant towards me? Or does it mean richer Amadou Gigo to say he has more money, more children, more partners, etc to look down on me? Or does it mean foreign media houses publish me more than Gambian or African media houses; or foreign presidents and ordinary folks value a lot more until when? Well, maybe that was then and How Muhammad suffered in Mecca to return as triumph can evolve beyond Jarga and every good soul to be honored even within their families.

Why am I different? Some say marijuana, but millions of marijuana folks are not like me. Some say Islam, but millions of Muslims are not like me. Some say my u.s or Canadian experience, but millions of people went to the west+ before me and not like me. Tell them, the God of the 'two easts, two wests, the God of marijuana and all plants, the God of all religions, cultures, governments, and above all: The Lord of conscience is my secret.'

I went from Africa to u.s for primarily money, but the Lord of conscience was to test me, gave me some money, but also a lot more than money or higher character than even the 'blessed' in the u.s? Many things can be skipped due to time and space. Around 1994/5 in the lakes apartment, Raleigh, NC, the conscientious Lord or who inspired me to tell my bigger brother: 'I think the marijuana laws of the u.s are too harsh and negatively affecting blacks, especially on Job aspects.' My brother Saihou o. Gigo sadly said, he thinks the laws should be a lot harder. Wow! This is called direction conflict, but since we are blood brothers, we knew better than to overfight. However, the question is on that same day, the direction then President Clinton, Kamala Harris, Trump, etc had on Cannabis? Beside direction, we all have different routes we believe can help legalize or harden the laws of marijuana and beyond. Fast forward to around 1996/97 when we lived in Quailridge Apartments, in the same city of Raleigh, the cops heard about my interest on cannabis and saw about one gram of cannabis on me while going to a nightclub, then stormed our apartment in ways that scared Saihou. O. Gigo, but why did God allow it? Those who believe the government should dictate our personal lives like Saihou.o Gigo do not understand why he partially deserved that sad treatment or why his position gave way to the killings of countless Breonna Taylor? 'A simplistic mind blames persons; an average mind studies the event(s); but a great mind understands laws have effects, not just intentions'. Need I remind you how I was paraphrasing a u.s president: 'low minds discuss persons, average minds discuss events; but great minds discuss ideas'. The very idea of government must be studied or we will give them too much power to satisfy the fears of groups, the greed of groups, or the arrogance of groups.

I do not want to bore you with how God defeated the u.s on Cannabis with very limited important input through this General? However, there is verifiable evidence that when I came back to the Gambia in the late 90s I made a speech tape calling for the legalisation of cannabis among other things. Ironically, most of that time I was not using marijuana, I just thought it was morally wrong for humans, drunkards+, to subdue people who did not harm other people. Marijuana was neither good nor bad to me when I tried it, so I left it as 'useless'. Somehow, God inspired me that I should go back to the u.s for money, but also to help legalize cannabis. Hard tests and later I went to Canada.

Needless to mention how hard I fought with governments and my own family like Saihou o. Gigo; I am happy that most Governments and Saihou o. Gigo understand the direction of liberation is best or inevitable? Our differences are actually more on speed, not routes. Well speed matters, or devils will drag their feet and cowards will give excuses. I am ready to fight even Trump a lot harder if he takes the slow route of state by state legalisation. I think he has the mandate to legalize it federally more than hemp and push it internationally. Every state and nation can choose their regulation ways, but it is not acceptable for any state to harass marijuana folks or deny them any form of opportunity.

It is not fair for the millions of marijuana folks who voted for Trump to get a job, then allow Trump to unnecessarily deny them any job or allow Desantis or any governor to do so. History will record efforts and may God curse anyone who oppresses others, explicitly or implicitly. Similarly, it is not fair for Saihou o.Gigo, Muhammed Jah, Dangote, Youssou Ndour, etc to deny employment or other opportunities to marijuana folks, but accept contracts from marijuana folks. You can have reasonable rules, but remember the culture of cameras may reveal some people work best when high, and those who underperform can be fired for poor performance, not due to marijuana or alcohol usage.

I do not think it is 'political suicide' for president Barrow or anyone to legalize at least medical cannabis; or it means 'political survival' of cowards contribute to implicit political prisoners. When you claim the political survival of Barrow or xyz is more valuable than even the health and natural rights of Gambians, then the cowardly Gambians or xyz must change or deserve to die for Cannabis to be legalized . Since Ousman Sonko is not afraid of 'political suicide', then may the courageous God empowers him and many others, but how will God treat political survival, including how some u.s presidents feared even supporting interracial marriages as political suicide. It is very dangerous to have cowards as leaders or advisors, because greed and arrogance will then become normal until the victims rise with the Lord of the anti-oppression of minorities. May God bring much higher peace between me and Saihou o. Gigo and all presidents. Threatening me or trying to jail or kill me will not stop worldwide legalisation of cannabis. Your respite to delay it should end, willingly or unwillingly. May I triumph a lot more.

As for the so-called Arab world and those who argue on religious grounds, are you hypocrites or those who misunderstood how many things? Feel free to debate me live and may God curse be upon even the invisible spirits who may oppose legalisation. Legalisation does not mean no regulation or any form of hurting innocent people. Even those who claim it is implicitly forbidden are blind to the fact that not everything forbidden can be punished by fellow humans. I am confident that I am much better than your anti-marijuana Imams, pastors, and politicians in character. They dare not debate me on the world stage, so do not let them mislead in supporting bad laws. Anyone who supports bad laws will pay more than an atom's weight. There is a reason why you never see one sign of punishment in the Quhr-aahn over personal issues, only sins between creatures. Neither the Angels, nor God were guilty of forgetting. Even prophet Muhammad dared not Punish Jews for alcohol or Cannabis, but your cowardly Imams+ have stepped on the line of arrogance through questionable Hadiths (sayings) that does not concur with conscience. So humbly repent or risk a more humiliating defeat upon defeat. May God squarely bless me and every sincere soul.

Ms. Tulsi Gabbard is arguably the best of Trump's picks, regardless of what the questionable democrats and media claim. Her mindset may yet to be 100% perfect, but those who are at 40, 50, or even 80% have no right to over criticise those with over 90% positive mindset. If a former congress woman should not 'know' what the agencies do, then what is right to know the truth to the ordinary people. Gabbard is among the few who sees freedom of speech as God given right before constitutional confirmation, so we hope she will stop the so-called Intelligence agencies from harming even non-Americans. The title 'Director of national [and international] intelligence Agencies', also has a huge link to wars. Whereas I certainly prefer her anti-war stands more than Liz Cheney, Kamala, and even Trump, I do believe in interventions in wars and regime change based on vivid guidelines, not at the discretion of the u.s or any country.

As spirits, our allegiance is to conscience first, updatable constitution or national interest as second and must concur with conscience. We do understand tolerance and our limitations as humans, but our responsibilities on some wrongs cannot be waiting on God, but working with God through the empowered blessings. Teaching is vital, but arrogant oppressors must be confronted within or from outside, including the u.s. So smaller countries must do right or God should allow bigger or stronger countries to hard-rescue the guilty-victims or populace.

The different forms of Regime change: The best form of regime change is elections and exchanging truthful information with voters is not interference. Thankfully most elections are now relatively fair, but the international world must work on fighting against censorship or the validity of elections become questionable. Tolerance demand conceding defeat where minimal and rectifiable shortcomings exist in elections.

Coups can be better than intervening wars. Regardless of the history of many coups, the world must never take a coup out of the table. Instead we should clearly outline a few redlines where coups will be supported and even rewarded in smart ways through a process. No leader should get a blank check and we cannot be anti-oppression if our stand is 'no matter what oppression exists, no coups'. Among the reasons coups failed is lack of guidelines and over fighting good coups. The coup in Guinea was legitimate and better than the intervening war in Libya, but by refusing to work with coupists, sanctioning them from the start, we are not only making them fail to blame them, but we are condoning the generals of Guinea should have continued with oppressing and killing the civilians. Resisting bad order(s) is good only where the judiciary is largely independent. Confronting bad laws and orders is sometimes necessary, and that must include the order giver or coup where need be. When jailing and killing innocent political opponents or journalists are vivid, then the guilty elite may welcome the coup. However, my life and contribution as an activist may be higher than political opponents and journalists, and the lives of my followers are valuable. So if I march a million men against Barrow, Tinubu, or Trump for Cannabis legalisation or for a culture of cameras, a general can refuse orders 'to shoot them at the legs', or arrest, or even kill Trump or any president who dares kill an innocent being. Beside humans, I appeal to God to use angels or other creatures to prevent wrongs or avenge where need be.

Suppose the generals fail to act right and civil war starts, then intervening in wars through intelligence sharing, assassinations, supplying of weapons, or even boots in the air or on the ground is good. The problem with u.s includes lack of consistency and putting vague 'national interest' above conscience. We must re-educate the world that conscience is our national and international interest. So may the most conscientious win in every election and every form of confrontation.

At the national level. Gabbard is good, but still questionable. She rightly attacked Kamala on her prosecuting of black men+ over cannabis, but her sparing of Biden who made the laws and Trump who refused to fully rectify the bad laws make her blind or a hypocrite to be tested. Will she teach and pressure Trump towards federal legalisation, or allow her agencies to continue over million times the wrongs of Kamala? Indifference versus efforts and excuses are the battles where oppositions or activists can initiate to get God's favor even where the sitting are dragged or steal credits. So make some ads for or against Gabbard, but let Humankind be freed and no more oppression reigns the earth and every needy planet.