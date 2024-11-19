Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia Represents The Dawn Of Great Leadership

Great and effectual Leadership is a scarce commodity in the world now. You have however, shown you are an outstanding leader with integrity, self-awareness, courage, respect, compassion and resilience.

Hon. Amidu Chinnia, who is the MP for the Sissala East constituency and Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, burst into the leadership limelight imbued with just three cardinal qualities – Visionary leadership, Service with Humility and to Facilitate Development to his people. His score card has been nothing less than tremendous impact, strategic leadership and ability to motivate and empower people.

My dear Hon. Amidu Chinnia, History will be kind to you that you brought hope and inspiration to your people. That since 1992, you have built on the successes of your forebears and communicated a reason to the youth that they can also do it and that it is possible.

That you have taken the lonely path of leadership that blazes the trail and not just a path of least resistance. The society is better off when men of valour like you stood up when they needed to be counted- a strong spirited personality, patient and kind at heart.

That eventually you have shown and demonstrated that leaders are not born, but made and groomed out of nurturing, cultivation of good habits and character that looks at the better tomorrow for the followers and your people, the Sissala people.

It is little wonder, your name, good works and charisma has become synonymous with development. If great leadership were a person, you would have been a perfect representation of same.

Is it not rather curious your detractors have attempted to smear your hard earned reputation with mud but anytime they do, Almighty Allah keeps blessing you!!!

A man from very humble beginnings and through a dint of hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have risen through the ranks thus far. Ask of me a man that has endured the furnace of hate and disdain and I point you to Hon. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku.

You have represented the Sissala East people very well, creditably and with distinction. You have made a serious mark and placed our name on the map in Ghana. You have been available, yes you have. You have been accessible, in fact, the most accessible MP since 1992 by any objective measure. You have been in constant touch, your visitations, down to earthiness and strong sense of humility has been infectious as it has been like a rosy fragrance in the early morning sunshine.

Your footprints in almost every facet of our lives have been visible and crystal. In Education, youth empowerment, human resource, sports, health, roads, security, infrastructure, the list goes on and on. If the Sissala East people have had a few of your kind in the last more than 20 years, we would have been better in our circumstances than now.

Hon, Destiny is thrust upon you to deliver once more and yes you are on the right path for that. A new dawn has indeed arisen, and it is really Possible!!

Written by: Alhassan Amin Duani(King Musula).

An advocate for development in the Sissala enclave