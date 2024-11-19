Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your government’s actions

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, accusing it of plunging the country into bankruptcy.

According to Mahama, the policies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have left Ghanaians enduring significant hardship every day.

In a Facebook post, Mahama called on Ghanaians to take decisive action in the upcoming 2024 general election to change the country’s trajectory. He encouraged voters to rally behind the NDC to secure a new direction for Ghana.

“This NPP government has left Ghana bankrupt. Every day, Ghanaians suffer the consequences of this government’s actions.

"Make your voice heard on December 7. We need CHANGE to Build the Ghana we want together,” John Dramani Mahama urged.

With the 2024 election just weeks away, John Dramani Mahama remains optimistic about his chances. He has pledged to implement transformative policies if elected, including introducing a 24-hour economy aimed at boosting production and creating jobs for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that these initiatives are essential for driving national development and ensuring shared prosperity.