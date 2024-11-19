ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your government’s actions

Headlines Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your government’s actions
TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, accusing it of plunging the country into bankruptcy.

According to Mahama, the policies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have left Ghanaians enduring significant hardship every day.

In a Facebook post, Mahama called on Ghanaians to take decisive action in the upcoming 2024 general election to change the country’s trajectory. He encouraged voters to rally behind the NDC to secure a new direction for Ghana.

“This NPP government has left Ghana bankrupt. Every day, Ghanaians suffer the consequences of this government’s actions.

"Make your voice heard on December 7. We need CHANGE to Build the Ghana we want together,” John Dramani Mahama urged.

With the 2024 election just weeks away, John Dramani Mahama remains optimistic about his chances. He has pledged to implement transformative policies if elected, including introducing a 24-hour economy aimed at boosting production and creating jobs for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that these initiatives are essential for driving national development and ensuring shared prosperity.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Fire outbreak kills 17-year-old boy at Atonsu Bokuro Fire outbreak kills 17-year-old boy at Atonsu Bokuro

2 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin NPP has intelligent people but Ghana is perishing because of their wickedness – ...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: EC assures of election in Bawku on December 7 despite ongoing unrest 2024 Election: EC assures of election in Bawku on December 7 despite ongoing unr...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court to rule on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill lawsuits on December 18 Supreme Court to rule on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill lawsuits on December 18

2 hours ago

Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your government’s actions Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Everyday Ghanaians suffer the consequences of your governm...

5 hours ago

Sprinter bus driver dies on the spot in Accra-Tema Motorway accident Sprinter bus driver dies on the spot in Accra-Tema Motorway accident

5 hours ago

The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful NDC doesn’t understand digitalization, that’s why they oppose it – Ursula Owusu

5 hours ago

Businessman Daniel McKorley There’s no shame in doing odd jobs to fix your life — McDan to Ghanaian youth

5 hours ago

Otumfuo at the Akyempimhene's funeral rites Otumfuo bids farewell to late son

6 hours ago

'Even Yaa-Naa will vote for Mahama for his good deeds' - Basintale responds to Napo 'Even Yaa-Naa will vote for Mahama for his good deeds' - Basintale responds to N...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line