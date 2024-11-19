TogetHER for Health marks Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action

TogetHER for Health (TogetHER), a global partnership committed to eliminating cervical cancer through advocacy, collaboration, and equitable access to prevention and care, has joined the commemoration of the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action.

As part of the observance, TogetHER published its annual estimates on investments in cervical cancer prevention for low-income countries (LICs) and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs).

“This year’s report highlights both exciting and concerning trajectories for investment in cervical cancer prevention. This data underscores the need for additional support for screening and treatment to ensure that women are not being left behind,” TogetHER’s Executive Director, Heather White, stated in a report shared with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ghana.

CDA Consult has embarked on a nationwide five-year Free Human PAPILLOMAVIRUS (HPV) VACCINATION Advocacy campaign to scale up prevention, detection, and treatment efforts toward cervical cancer elimination in Ghana. The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and emphasize the need for collective efforts to combat the disease.

Heather White explained that since 2020, the world has observed November 17th as the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. This day highlights global and local efforts to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the opportunity to eliminate this preventable disease.

Funding for HPV vaccination in LICs and LMICs reached a record high of $203.3 million in 2023, primarily driven by investments from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. However, funding for cervical cancer screening and treatment dropped by approximately 18% compared to 2022, totaling $54.9 million. This decline reflects the winding down of prominent programs supporting screening and treatment and shifts in programmatic priorities.

“On this Global Day of Action, it’s important to center the voices of young people inspired to work toward a cervical cancer-free generation. We extend gratitude to the members of the American Medical Women’s Association’s Premedical Students Division, who have mobilized to support TogetHER’s work,” White added.

Meanwhile, CDA Consult, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is spearheading efforts in Ghana to observe the Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. The initiative focuses on scaling up HPV vaccination and intensifying public education campaigns.

CDA Consult Executive Director, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving the campaign’s success. Collaborations include Lifeline Haven Company Limited, Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, the National Insurance Commission, and the Eastern Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Ameyibor explained that the campaign seeks to dispel myths about cervical cancer, promote the importance of HPV vaccination, and address concerns to maximize its impact. It also aims to mobilize investment in HPV vaccination programs for underserved communities in Ghana.

“Our efforts also include lobbying for policy changes and capacity-strengthening initiatives to train community and outreach health workers for delivering integrated services,” Ameyibor stated.

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, CEO and Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital, highlighted the benefits of widespread HPV vaccination, including herd immunity and reduced healthcare costs. He stressed that free HPV vaccination could improve public health outcomes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where healthcare access is limited.

“Making HPV vaccination free will increase vaccination rates, especially among underserved populations, reduce health disparities, and ensure protection for vulnerable groups,” Dr. Kumi noted.

The joint efforts by TogetHER, CDA Consult, and their partners underscore the importance of a coordinated approach to eliminating cervical cancer globally and locally.