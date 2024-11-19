The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has exuded confidence in the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's chances of securing a landslide victory in the December 7, 2024, presidential election.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Nana B dismissed the possibility of a runoff.

He confidently asserted, “Bawumia is winning one-touch.”

He attributed this optimism to the massive approval of Dr. Bawumia’s proposed policies and his proven track record as Vice President.

According to Nana B, Ghanaians are eager to reward Dr. Bawumia’s innovative leadership and economic expertise with their votes, ensuring a decisive first-round win.

Supporting this sentiment, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has also thrown his weight behind Dr. Bawumia, urging Ghanaians to rally around him.

In a statement, former President Kufuor highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s exceptional leadership as an economist and his role in shaping Ghana’s economic policies.

“Dr. Bawumia’s understanding of economics and his innovative policies have made him stand out. His leadership ideologies align with the aspirations of Ghanaians. I firmly believe he has what it takes to elevate this country,” Kufuor stated.

He further emphasized the need for a visionary leader with technical expertise to guide Ghana through its current economic challenges.

“Ghana requires a leader with vision, experience, and technical expertise to steer the country forward,” Kufuor added.