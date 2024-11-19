ModernGhana logo
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang embarks on 2-day campaign tour of Upper West Region

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will embark on a campaign tour of the Upper West Region today, Tuesday.

It follows her recent campaign tours of northern Ghana to ramp up support for NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s parliamentary candidates ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections.

During her two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will take NDC’s key campaign messages to voters in constituencies including Wa Central, Lambussei, Nandom, Lawra and Sissala.

She will wrap up her tour of the Upper West Region on Wednesday and proceed to the Northern Region on Thursday to begin a campaign tour of the region.

Last week, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang campaigned in the North East and Savannah Regions. She urged voters to vote for Mr Mahama to enable him fix the mess created by the AkufoAddo/Bawumia government, improve education, provide jobs and financially empower women.

