24-Hour Economy: Involving Stakeholders in Shaping the Future

As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in Ghana's economic landscape, it is imperative that we rally all stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the future of John Mahama's 24-Hour Economy.

This initiative promises not only to revitalise our economy but also to create a plethora of job opportunities for our youth, who are the backbone of our nation and its future.

The call to action is clear: we must engage government officials, business leaders, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, and the youth themselves in collaborative dialogues that lay the groundwork for sustainable growth.

By fostering partnerships across various sectors, we can harness collective insights and resources to address the unique challenges faced by our young workforce.

Local businesses can play a crucial role by implementing flexible working hours and creating internships that align with the 24-Hour Economy framework.

Educational institutions must adapt curricula to equip students with skills that match the demands of this evolving work environment, ensuring that our youth are not only job seekers but also job creators.

Furthermore, we need to actively involve the youth in decision-making processes. Their voices are vital in identifying the most pressing issues they face and proposing innovative solutions.

By creating platforms for youth-led initiatives and encouraging entrepreneurial ventures, we can empower young Ghanaian minds to envision and build the future they desire.

This is a pivotal moment for Ghana, and the success of John Mahama's vision hinges on our collective commitment to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and resilient economy.

Let's come together to cultivate a culture of collaboration, where every stakeholder plays a part in crafting policies and programmes that prioritise youth employment.

The time to act is now; let's harness the potential of our youth and shape a prosperous future for all Ghanaians.

In conclusion, John Mahama's vision of a 24-hour economy stands as a transformative approach to tackling youth unemployment in Ghana.

By fostering an environment where businesses operate around the clock, this initiative not only stimulates job creation but also invigorates local economies and enhances the overall quality of life for citizens.

The potential for increased income, diverse job opportunities, and entrepreneurial growth is immense, promising to empower the youth and harness their talents effectively.

As Ghana moves forward, embracing this paradigm shift could very well set a precedent for sustainable development and innovation in the region.

We encourage you to engage in the conversation, share your thoughts, and advocate for policies that support this vital initiative.

The future of Ghana's workforce is bright, and with collaborative effort, we can ensure that the dreams of our youth are realised within this dynamic new economic framework.

Anthony Obeng Afrane